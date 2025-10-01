Capella Lodge Welcomes First Guests this Spring with Fresh New Look

Capella Lodge on World Heritage-listed Lord Howe Island has reopened following a three-month closure to allow for a significant refurbishment of its outside lounging and dining areas to take place. The nine-suite luxury lodge offering views of the Tasman Sea and towering mountains welcomed its first guests just in time for spring.

The cool season closure offered the occasion to reimagine some of Capella’s best-loved outdoor spaces. Gowers Terrace has been fully refreshed, designed to make the most of the island’s perpetual spring climate with time spent lounging and dining al fresco. A virtual tour of Capella’s new features can be taken here.

New highlight features for Gowers Terrace include:

A new drinks ledge, the perfect perch for morning coffee or sunset cocktails

Expansive blackbutt decking with elegant banquettes for relaxed dining and lounging

Stylish new outdoor furnishings by Tribu and Robert Plumb via the Cranbrook Workshop, complemented by the much-loved - now vintage - turquoise Gervasoni cubes

A sparkling new Capella light installation, a tribute to the property’s namesake constellation.

Each guest suite verandah has also been updated with fresh outdoor furnishings to echo the new look of the main terrace, creating serene outdoor spaces in which to relax and unwind.

Meanwhile, adventure awaits for those keen to explore Lord Howe Island’s diverse landscape, as a new fleet of 12 e-bikes have been introduced for guest use, along with an entire fleet of new mountain bikes.

This spring is also a significant season of change, as the team at Baillie Lodges farewells long-serving general managers Libby Grant and Mark McKillop after nearly 23 years leading the luxury lodge. Libby and Mark are taking a well-deserved retirement and will make cameo caretaking appearances over the coming years.

Bridie Bush and Ryan Ward are welcomed as Capella’s new lodge managers. Many guests will know Bridie and Ryan from their previous roles at sister lodges, Huka Lodge in Taupo, New Zealand and Longitude 131° at Uluru-Kata Tjuta in Australia’s Red Centre. Together, Bridie and Ryan bring a wealth of experience, energy and warmth to the role, and guests will no doubt feel instantly at home in their care.

Baillie Lodges founders James and Hayley Baillie said they were looking forward to guests arriving at Capella to enjoy the new outdoor features and to meet new managers Bridie and Ryan.

“Capella is the birthplace of our Baillie Lodges family, and this new chapter feels especially meaningful,” Mr Baillie said.

“The refreshed outdoor spaces capture the spirit of Lord Howe’s endless spring, while Bridie and Ryan’s arrival marks an exciting new era of hospitality at the lodge. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience the magic of Capella anew,” Mrs Baillie said.

For more information and to make a booking at Capella Lodge please visit capellalodge.com.au or call

+61 2 9918 4355.