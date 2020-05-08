Lufthansa negotiating huge bailout with German government

Lufthansa is negotiating a €9 billion bailout with German authorities as the coronavirus continues to have a severe impact on international travel.

“The negotiations and the process of political decision-making are still ongoing,” the airline said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deal includes a non-voting capital component, known as a so-called silent participation, a secured loan, and a capital increase.

It may leave the government with a shareholding of up to 25 per cent plus one share, the company said.

Various alternatives of a capital increase are being discussed, including an increase at the nominal value of the share, if necessary, after a capital cut, Lufthansa added.

Switzerland, Austria and Belgium, where Lufthansa has important subsidiaries, have also offered help.

Some of these contributions may lower the share that Germany is putting up in the bailout.