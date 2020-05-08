Holland America Line scraps more sailings

Holland America Line has decided to extend its pause of global cruise operations and cancel all Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England cruises for the rest of the year.

In addition, Amsterdam will not operate the 79-day Grand Africa Voyage from Boston, Massachusetts, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that was scheduled to depart on October 3rd.

The line had previously cancelled all 2020 Land+Sea Journeys, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland tour to Denali and the Yukon.

The company said with travel restrictions continuing for the near future due to global health concerns sailings had become impossible.

“As we continue to navigate through these unprecedented and challenging times, the best decision right now is to extend our pause in cruise operations into the fall,” said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line.

“While this is very disappointing and we never want to let our guests down, as soon as it makes sense, we will be back cruising again, giving our guests the memorable travel experiences they continue to dream about.”

All guests, or their travel advisors, will automatically be notified if their cruise departure has been cancelled.