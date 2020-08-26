Lufthansa Group waives all rebooking fees until 2021

Lufthansa Group has removed all booking fees until the end of the year, effective immediately.

The decision applies across Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines.

From today, until the end of December, all fares can be rebooked free of charge and includes the lowest light fare without checked baggage.

In response to the pandemic, the Lufthansa Group previously implemented a one-off, free of charge rebooking policy.

The group said in a statement it had recognised customers’ needs for flexible travel arrangements and this new regulation applies to all new bookings on short, medium and long-haul routes worldwide.

Customers may incur additional costs if, for example, the original booking class is no longer available when rebooking to a different date or destination.

Any fare difference will also require additional payment.