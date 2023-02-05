Lufthansa Expands Dreamliner Routes to US and Canada for Summer Travel

Great news for “Dreamliner” fans traveling to the US and Canada this summer! Lufthansa’s newest aircraft, the Boeing 787-9, is heading to further North American destinations starting with the summer flight schedule as of 26 March.

The Dreamliner will fly six times a week from Frankfurt to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Texas. Lufthansa will offer four weekly flights to Montreal (YUL), Canada and ramp this up on 1 May to daily flights. Also early in May, Lufthansa will fly its Dreamliner daily to Denver (DEN), Colorado, three times weekly to Austin (AUS), Texas and on 13 February begin serving Detroit (DTW), Michigan. And since October last year the Dreamliner flies daily to Newark (EWR).

Currently, Lufthansa operates three Boeing 787-9s. Two additional ones will be delivered shortly. The Boeing 787-9 offers passengers a much improved travel experience. The cabin is very quiet and depending on the time of day, is well lit by an innovative lighting system. The higher entrance area gives a pleasant feeling of more space and the large windows offer the opportunity for better viewing or can be dimmed at the touch of a button. Business Class guests enjoy improved seating with, among other things, direct aisle access.

Reducing CO2 emissions by 30 percent

The state of the art long-haul Dreamliner is one of the most fuel efficient and environmentally friendly long-haul Lufthansa aircraft. On average, it consumes 2.5 liters of kerosene per passenger per 100 kilometers flown or 30 percent less than aircraft of the preceding generation. Until 2027, Lufthansa Group will take delivery a total of 32 new Boeing 787-9s.