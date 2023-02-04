Chiva-Som Welcomes Heinrich Morio to Zulal Wellness Resort as GM

Chiva-Som Welcomes Heinrich Morio to Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som As General Manager

Zulal Wellness Resort is the Middle East’s largest and first full-immersion wellness destination incorporating Traditional Arabic & Islamic Medicine practices and the world’s first family-oriented wellness offering and won World’s Best New Wellness Retreat 2020 and and Qatar’s Best Wellness Retreat in 2021 and 2022 at the World Spa Awards.

Heinrich brings with him over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, having worked across an array of hotels in different markets, including Europe, the United States, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Over the years, he has worked in many different functions in operations, giving him hands-on knowledge across a variety of areas, allowing him to train staff and implement new procedures to ensure guests have a memorable experience. This in-depth experience puts him in a strong position to deliver positive business results and tangible outcomes for Zulal Wellness Resort, ensuring guests have the same transformational experience they have come to expect as the Chiva-Som standard.

Krip Rojanastien, Chairman of Chiva-Som International Health Resorts said, “We are pleased to welcome Heinrich to the Chiva-Som family. His professional experience and his personal wellness journey will be a great asset to the team.”

He added further, “His ability to bring out the best in people and commitment to delivering the highest standards of service are just some of the reasons why we asked him to lead the team. Under his sharp leadership and with a keen eye for detail, we are confident that his expertise will prove invaluable in ensuring that Zulal Wellness Resort delivers an unparalleled wellness experience, along with the highest level of service and satisfaction to our guests.”

Heinrich has a strong personal ethic when it comes to wellness, which is what attracted him to Zulal Wellness Resort. His determination shows in his ‘walk-the-talk’ in terms of wellness. He has progressed from team sports to more individual pursuits, once enjoying long-distance running but now using the gym more and swimming on a regular basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heinrich says “As one ages one realises that fitness alone is not enough – you understand that diet and nutrition are the biggest contributors to wellness and they are anti-aging in their own right. Following my own tests for food intolerance I can see clearly the impact of food on health. I am excited and honoured to be working with the wellness professionals and the kitchen team at Zulal Wellness Resort to lead the pursuit of wellness to guests from around the world.”

At Zulal Wellness Resort, Heinrich will be responsible for overseeing all areas of operations, sales, commercials and marketing. With a culture of wellness at the forefront, every aspect of his service delivery will be focussed on providing an environment that encourages healthy lifestyles and wellbeing.

Zulal Wellness Resort enjoys a tranquil backdrop, surrounded by the Arabian Gulf in the north of Qatar, incorporated with Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine throughout each to restore the body, mind and spirit in a sustainable manner.

Led by a team of wellness consultants, nutritionists, spa and holistic therapists, physiotherapists and personal trainers, every retreat begins with a personal health and wellness consultation to help guests set their goals. This is combined with complimentary daily activities; therapeutic treatments; full access to the resort’s wellness centre including hydrothermal area, Himalayan salt room and hammam; and personalised herbal supplements for guests to take home to support their continued wellness journey.

For further information about Zulal Wellness Resort, please visit www.zulal.com. For bookings, please contact the reservation team at [email protected]