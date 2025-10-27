Lufthansa Allegris arrives in the Land of the Rising Sun

Lufthansa Allegris, the airline’s new onboard travel experience on long-haul routes, commenced its scheduled service from Munich, Germany to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, arriving Monday, October 27, 2025. The first Lufthansa Allegris flight from Tokyo to Munich, LH715, departed the same day at 10:45 local time. Operated by an Airbus A350-900, all classes are fully equipped with the new Allegris product, including the innovative First Class Cabin.

“We are delighted to bring our premium product Lufthansa Allegris to Japan. With this new cabin product, we are focusing on the individual needs and wishes of our guests. Personalisation and privacy – qualities that are also highly valued by Japanese travellers – are of central importance to us,” according to Mr. Heiko Reitz, Chief Customer Officer, Lufthansa Airlines. “Never before in the 99-year history of the Lufthansa Group have we invested so heavily in premium products as we are doing today. After all, this is the key to an excellent customer experience.”

Allegris First Class Cabin

The Allegris First Class offering includes two individual suites and the unique Suite Plus in the A350-900 aircraft. The furnishings in the First Class Suite set new standards: guests can heat or cool their nearly one-meter-wide seats in the suite according to their personal needs. The separate suites – with ceiling-high walls and a lockable door, large table and wide seat, a huge screen and wireless over-ear headphones – set new standards in comfort and individuality in the highest class. A personal wardrobe provides ample storage space so that travelers can comfortably change and have all their personal items at hand. Individual lamps allow travelers to create their very own feel-good atmosphere. The Suite Plus also combines maximum comfort for individual guests, with the unique option of traveling together with a travel partner.

Currently operating 22 weekly flights from Europe to Japan, Lufthansa Group is significantly enhancing the experience of Japanese guests to our 5-star Hub in Munich and beyond with the introduction of its industry-leading Lufthansa Allegris product.

