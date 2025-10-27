Okinawa Named One of the World’s Top Destinations for 2026 by Expedia

One of only five Blue Zones in the world, Okinawa has been named by Expedia as one of its Destinations of the Year 2026, ranking second on the list following a remarkable 71% year-on-year increase in flight and accommodation searches.

The recognition also aligns with Expedia’s new Smart Travel Health Check framework, developed with insights from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) to highlight destinations demonstrating sustainable tourism management. Okinawa’s inclusion reflects not only its growing global popularity, but also its commitment to responsible tourism and community wellbeing.

“We are thrilled that Okinawa has received this recognition from such a globally trusted travel platform” said Ms Minako Teruya, Marketing Manager at the Okinawa Convention & Visitors Bureau. “This acknowledgement highlights the growing appreciation of Okinawa’s unique blend of rich cultural heritage, natural beauty and warm local hospitality. We look forward to welcoming even more visitors to experience the spirit of Okinawa in 2026 and beyond.”

Expedia’s Destinations of the Year list celebrates emerging and trending travel locations worldwide, offering valuable insight into evolving traveller interests. Okinawa’s strong performance in global travel searches demonstrates its continued appeal as both a leisure and cultural destination, while its sustainable tourism initiatives support the long-term preservation of its environment and community wellbeing.

The list, published by Expedia and available here, is based on significant increases in flight and accommodation searches for travel between 1 January - 31 December 2024 and 1 January - 31 December 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

https://www.expedia.com/unpack26/destinations-of-the-year