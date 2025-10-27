Vilebrequin Arrives at the St. Regis Bali Resort

On the storied shores of Nusa Dua, The St. Regis Bali Resort proudly announces an exclusive collaboration with Vilebrequin, the iconic French luxury swimwear house from Saint-Tropez. Launching across select St. Regis resorts worldwide, the partnership introduces a limited-edition Family Capsule Collection alongside curated resort experiences designed to celebrate coastal living with refined sophistication.

A Capsule Collection Inspired by Family Traditions

At the heart of the collaboration lies the St. Regis x Vilebrequin Family Capsule Collection, a fusion of timeless elegance and Vilebrequin’s playful spirit.

The collection features exclusive swimwear for men, women, and children, complemented by pareos, plush towels, tote bags, and beach toys for little explorers. Each piece is adorned with vibrant illustrations inspired by cherished seaside moments, from building sandcastles under the sun to sailing on open waters, enhanced by a bespoke stripe pattern created exclusively for this collaboration.

Available from September 2025 through March 2026, the collection can be discovered at La Boutique within The St. Regis Bali Resort and select St. Regis resorts worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

p>Immersive Experiences Beyond the Boutique

The collaboration transforms the resort into a stylish sanctuary where Vilebrequin’s playful designs meet St. Regis’s legendary elegance.

Along the golden sands of Nusa Dua, the beachfront Vista Bar adopts a vibrant new look, with co-branded umbrellas, cushions, and cabanas creating a chic seaside retreat.

Guests are invited to indulge in a bespoke dining journey at Vista Bar, featuring a specially curated menu of light, coastal-inspired seafood dishes paired with refreshing cocktails infused with a Vilebrequin twist.

Beyond dining, families can enjoy curated activities such as pony rides through lush gardens, sandcastle-building competitions, and interactive workshops at the resort’s Children’s Learning Center.

For ocean lovers, the experience continues with exclusive water-based adventures, from snorkeling in crystal-clear waters over thriving coral reefs to stand-up paddle yoga on custom-designed Vilebrequin boards and surfing lessons tailored to every skill level.

The Family Traditions Package

To complement the collaboration, The St. Regis Bali Resort introduces a Family Traditions Package designed to elevate family stays.

The package offers 20% savings on a second room for children up to 21 years old, complimentary dining for children under 12, and full access to the resort’s engaging Children’s Learning Center.

Completing the experience, the hallmark St. Regis Butler Service ensures every detail is flawlessly orchestrated, from unpacking the capsule wardrobe to arranging personalized family itineraries filled with memorable seaside moments.

A Shared Vision of Playful Sophistication

“At The St. Regis Bali Resort, each day unfolds in a palette of sun, sea, and shared moments,” said Héctor Busto, General Manager. “Our partnership with Vilebrequin brings Bali’s coastal charm to life, blending the resort’s family traditions with a spirited sense of style and sophistication.”

Availability

The St. Regis x Vilebrequin Family Capsule Collection and exclusive activations will launch in September 2025 and run through March 2026.

Guests can explore and purchase the collection at La Boutique within The St. Regis Bali Resort, with select pieces also available at St. Regis resorts worldwide, including Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Bora Bora, Langkawi, Abu Dhabi, and more.

Discover more with our St. Regis x Vilebrequin Booklet or visit our website at www.stregisbali.com for additional information.