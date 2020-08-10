Qatar Airways continues to grow US presence

Qatar Airways has confirmed plans to expand its service to the United States in the coming weeks.

The carrier will add three weekly flights to Houston from September 2nd, while four weekly flights to Philadelphia will be on offer from September 15th.

Working in partnership with the United States government, the national carrier of Qatar will also expand frequencies to daily to Los Angeles from August 12th and double daily to New York (JFK) from September 1st.

In total the airline now offers flights to eight US gateways including Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth and Washington.

Strong partnerships in place with American Airline and JetBlue, which currently empower Qatar Airways passengers to book onward travel with American Airline on more than 600 daily flights and with JetBlue on more than 70 daily flights, will amplify the reach of these flights even further.

By mid-September 2020, travellers will gain access to 56 weekly flights in the airline’s United States network and will be able to book onward travel with American Airline to over 200 destinations on more than 850 daily flights, and with JetBlue to over 55 destinations on more than 150 daily flights.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways has remained committed to bringing people home safely since the onset of the pandemic, and our commitment to the United States, a very important strategic market, has never wavered.”