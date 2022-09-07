LUX South Ari Atoll Elevates Wellbeing Experience

Highlighting the signature LUX* ME concept, a holistic approach to wellbeing, LUX* South Ari Atoll celebrates its new partnership with Technogym, the leading provider of fitness experiences, and launches the latest advanced fitness equipment.

The award-winning Maldivian resort also invites its guests for a series of innovative trainings, where the new cardio collection with combined biocircuit workout programmes is introduced.

“At Technogym, we design unique and engaging training experiences that include digital technology. We are proud of our bespoke project with LUX* South Ari Atoll that offers guests a superior wellness experience with state-of-the-art equipment alongside Technogym Ecosystem connectivity,” says Enrico Manaresi, Technogym Press & Media Director.

“A sanctuary for health and holistic wellbeing, LUX* South Ari Atoll offers a personalised approach to self-care, be it for spa, fitness, yoga, meditation to nutrition. Additionally, our resort presents tailor-made journeys to immerse guests in the idyllic island surrounds,” says LUX* South Ari Atoll General Manager Mr. Patrice Aira.

Ideal for those seeking a wellness retreat in the Maldives, the resort features four signature packages – Relax, Reboot, Rejuvenate and Re-energise, targeting individual needs. Under the LUX* Me wellbeing concept, each package is thoughtfully curated. It combines expert consultations, spa and beauty treatments, mindful practices, customised healthy menu along with personal trainings and state-of-the-art workouts throughout the stay.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information about LUX* South Ari Atoll and its wellness and fitness offers, please visit www.luxresorts.com, contact [email protected] or call +960 668 0901.