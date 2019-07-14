Lion Air takes delivery of first Airbus A330neo

Indonesian carrier Lion Air has received its first A330-900.

The arrival makes the airline the first from the Asia-Pacific region to fly the A330neo.

The aircraft is on lease from BOC Aviation and is the first of ten A330neos set to join the airline’s fleet.

The A330neo will be used by Lion Air for non-stop long-haul services from Indonesia.

ADVERTISEMENT

These include pilgrimage flights from cities such as Makassar, Balikpapan and Surabaya to Jeddah and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

The flight time for such routes can be up to 12 hours.

Lion Air’s A330-900 is configured for 436 passengers in a single-class configuration.

Powered by the latest Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the A330neo provides an unprecedented level of efficiency – with 25 per cent lower fuel burn per seat than previous generation competitors.

Equipped with the Airbus Airspace cabin, the A330neo offers a unique passenger experience with more personal space and the latest generation in-flight entertainment system and connectivity.