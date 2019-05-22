New chief commercial officer for Leeds Bradford Airport

Leeds Bradford Airport has announced the appointment of Joanna Wild as chief commercial officer.

Wild is highly experienced in the airport and retail sectors, delivering profit growth, commercial success and customer excellence.

She joins LBA after working for Thomas Cook Airlines, holding the role of director – customer services, before moving to Thomas Cook Group as managing director for UK retail.

Since 2015 she has worked as an independent consultant and held various non-executive board positions.

Wild said: “I am delighted to be joining Leeds Bradford at a very exciting time and look forward to working with the team.

“Delivering a successful aviation and commercial strategy is high on my agenda working closely with airline partners and travel retailers.”

Reporting directly to Hywel Rees, chief executive of Leeds Bradford Airport, Wild will focus on the strategic commercial priorities for the airport including airline partnerships, commercial offering and passenger experience.

Rees added: “Joanna’s appointment is one of a number of measures we are putting in place to ensure our focus is always on delivering the strategic priorities for the airport, including growth in passenger numbers, route development across regional and international destinations and delivering a high-quality service experience.

“Leeds Bradford Airport is a major contributor to the local economy and Joanna will help us to work more closely with our key partners including airlines, government and the local business community.”