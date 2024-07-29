Warner Hotels Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer to Lead Its Brand and Marketing Efforts

Warner Hotels, the UK’s leading provider of adult short break experiences, today announced that David Murdin has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Murdin joins the hotel brand backed by 30 years’ experience launching, growing and shaping brands across sectors both in the UK and internationally, with a proven track record in travel, hospitality and leisure. Responsible for brand and marketing across his career, Murdin brings a wealth of experience from leadership roles at British Airways, Sky Sports, Whitbread, Costa Coffee and Wagamama, among others.

A newly created role for Warner Hotels, Murdin’s appointment aims to bolster its brand and commercial achievements as part of an ambitious growth plan for the coming years. As CMO, Murdin will be an integral member of the Warner Hotels Brand Board, responsible for driving awareness of the brand and building connections with new and existing audiences by making it prominent in the marketplace, enhancing its brand reputation and attracting new guests to its collection. Murdin will have overall responsibility for brand, insight, proposition development, marketing, PR and communications, reporting directly to Paul Pomroy, Chief Executive Officer, Warner Hotels.

The appointment follows a recent modernisation of the Warner Hotels proposition, refreshing the brand with an updated visual and verbal identity that has been designed to align more closely with the desires and behaviours of its guests. Celebrating the notion of captured joy found on a Warner Hotels short break, the brand is staying true to its guest-centric approach whilst evolving to meet the demand for experience-led travel, that resonates with today’s holidaymaker. As CMO, Murdin will be responsible for ensuring the refreshed approach extends across all Warner’s touchpoints, from its first communications with guests to the look and feel of its portfolio of unique country and coastal hotels.

Paul Pomroy, Chief Executive Officer of Warner Hotels, said, “As we look to the future and a new phase for Warner Hotels, being laser focused on building brand awareness and consideration nationally will power our growth. David’s appointment comes at a critical time, as we reposition Warner Hotels to reach new audiences while developing the existing relationships we have with our guests.

“I’m thrilled to welcome David to Warner Hotels whose great success at leading experiential brands will take the Warner Hotels proposition to the next level, and further strengthen our position as the leading provider of short break experiences in the UK.”

David Murdin, Chief Marketing Officer of Warner Hotels added, “I’m thrilled to be joining Warner Hotels at such a pivotal time in its history. As a marketer, there is nothing more exciting than developing a brand that is both steeped in heritage and rooted in decades of success, yet ambitious in its outlook with an innovative vision that will set it up for future growth.

“I’m excited to bring my experience to Warner Hotels and deliver our brand proposition across the end-to-end experience, bringing it to life for all our guests from the moment we first speak to them, to when they visit our hotels, and return to stay with us again.”

Opening this autumn, one of Murdin’s key focuses will be the launch of the stunning new Warner Hotel, The Runnymede on Thames, on the banks of the River Thames in Windsor, set to take its place as one of the most impressive hotels in the region, following an extensive renovation. Across its portfolio, Warner Hotels boasts 16 properties set in idyllic country and coastal surroundings, including Heythrop Park in the Cotswolds, Studley Castle in Warwickshire, and Thoresby Hall in Nottinghamshire.