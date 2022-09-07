Leisure Travel Demand Fuels Hyatt’s Rooms Growth in Asia Pacific

Expanding footprint of luxury and lifestyle hotels and resorts sees Hyatt’s brands entering new markets across the region, offering unique experiences to guests, World of Hyatt members and customers

Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced plans for the continued growth of its brand portfolio in Asia Pacific with a robust pipeline of landmark luxury and lifestyle hotels and resorts that are expected to open in late 2022 and 2023, ideally timed to coincide with the emerging rebound of leisure travel in the region. This includes the strategic entry of several brands into new markets, such as the arrival of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Japan, the Andaz brand in Thailand, and the Hyatt Centric brand in Southeast Asia with a new hotel in Malaysia.

These upcoming openings follow the notable debut of the following hotels earlier this year:

Alila Kothaifaru Maldives in the pristine Raa Atoll, April 2022

Park Hyatt Jakarta, marking the arrival of the Park Hyatt brand in Indonesia, July 2022

“Following the relaxation of travel restrictions across much of Asia Pacific, we remain confident in the region’s path to recovery,” said Carina Chorengel, Senior Vice President, Commercial, Asia Pacific, Hyatt. “As people seek to reconnect, explore new destinations, or revisit reliable favorites, we are seeing greater demand for premium accommodations and longer stays at Hyatt hotels. With nearly 70% of our global portfolio classified as Luxury and Upper Upscale, we are well positioned to meet the growing demand from high-end travelers in each segment we serve.”

Hyatt will further expand its portfolio of luxury and lifestyle brands in Asia Pacific, including several brands entering new markets for the first time.

Fuji Speedway Hotel, the first hotel under The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Japan, will welcome travelers for a one-of-a-kind motorsports experience upon its expected opening in October 2022. Located in Shizuoka and 80 minutes by car from Tokyo, the 120-room hotel is set amid the breathtaking tranquility of Mount Fuji and the legendary Fuji Speedway racing circuit, offering an unforgettable getaway for motorcar lovers and professional racers, business executives, couples and families alike. Reflecting the brand’s emphasis of one-of-a-kind, story-worthy hotels that inspire collectible moments, guests will immerse themselves in the exhilarating history, culture and art of motorsports at the on-site Fuji Motorsports Museum and soak in the onsen natural hot spring filled with water from Mount Fuji.

Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu will be the Hyatt Centric brand’s first hotel in Southeast Asia, offering intrepid explorers the ideal launchpad into Sabah and its abundant natural beauty and indigenous cultures with its prime location in the city’s downtown area. Slated to open in October 2022, the hotel will be crowned with a rooftop swimming pool, restaurant and bar with views of the South China Sea. The hotel’s contemporary design by Kengo Kuma is inspired by the natural forms of a tree. In line with travelers’ increasing desire to support local communities and visit authentic local restaurants and shops, the energetic and passionate team of Sabahan hosts will guide guests through a more in-depth experience of the local culture, food and hidden gems in this stunning corner of Malaysia. All 222 rooms and suites have a private balcony with views of the South China Sea, green hills or the vibrant city center.

Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach will mark the anticipated debut of the Andaz brand in Thailand in the fourth quarter of 2022, delivering a contemporary and unscripted take on the locale. Just two hours by car from Bangkok, the hotel’s location on a tranquil oceanfront sanctuary will introduce guests to a different side of this popular destination while benefiting from easy access to most of Pattaya’s scenic hotspots. Set on lush grounds and carefully built around existing 100-year-old trees, the distinctively local yet modern design of the 204-room resort is inspired by the site’s history as a private estate and the cultural heritage of the nearby coastal villages. With luxury travelers increasingly seeking intimate getaways with fewer crowds and immersive, authentic experiences, guests can enjoy the privacy of unique four-and six-bedroom heritage houses with dedicated butler service and private pools or visit the traditional Tea House, “Ruen Thai,” which is available for ceremonies, monk blessings and meditation, as well as for enjoying an afternoon tea in a peaceful setting. The resort will collaborate with local brands such as Panpuri and artisans to create original experiences that will help guests reconnect with nature and discover Thai culture.

Some of the additional luxury and lifestyle hotel openings planned for 2022 and 2023 include:

Grand Hyatt Shenzhou Peninsula

Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur (debut of the Park Hyatt brand in Malaysia)

Andaz Macau

Grand Hyatt Kunming

Andaz Nanjing Hexi

Alila Donghu Wuhan