ATOMIX IN NEW YORK CITY IS NAMED NO.1 IN THE INAUGURAL LIST OF NORTH AMERICA’S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS

Gastronomic leaders gathered this evening in Las Vegas, Nevada, to celebrate the unveiling of the inaugural list of North America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. Atomix from New York City was named The Best Restaurant in North America. Hosted at Wynn Las Vegas, the awards ceremony honored the finest culinary talent across the region, with restaurants from Canada, the Caribbean and the United States featured on the debut list.

Atomix, the flagship restaurant of Ellia and Junghyun ‘JP’ Park, has been crowned The Best Restaurant in North America 2025. Also ranked No.12 on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 list, Atomix is celebrated for its refined 12-course tasting menu and immersive storytelling rooted in Korean tradition. Each course is served on bespoke ceramics and accompanied by an explanatory card detailing the dish’s ingredients, origin and inspiration.

With Atomix at the forefront, the Parks have cultivated a collection of celebrated restaurants – including Atoboy, Naro and Seoul Salon – building what is widely regarded as one of New York’s most exciting dining groups. Their signature approach – defined by hospitality, humility and technical precision – continues to elevate Korean cuisine on both the North American and global stages.

Atomix is followed in the top 10 ranking by Mon Lapin (No.2) in Montreal, named The Best Restaurant in East Canada 2025 and Restaurant Pearl Morissette (No.3) in Lincoln, awarded The Best Restaurant in Central Canada 2025. Smyth (No.4) in Chicago earns the title of The Best Restaurant in Midwest USA 2025, while Tanière3 (No.5) in Quebec City receives the Art of Hospitality Award 2025, sponsored by Lee Kum Kee. Dakar NOLA (No.6) in New Orleans is recognized as The Best Restaurant in South USA 2025, followed by Kalaya (No.7) in Philadelphia, and SingleThread (No.8) in Healdsburg, named The Best Restaurant in West USA. Rounding out the top ten are Le Bernardin (No.9) and Le Veau d’Or (No.10), both in New York City.

Two standout restaurants from the Caribbean earned notable placement on the debut list: Buzo Osteria Italiana (No.41) in Barbados, led by chef Nakita Goddard, and Stush in the Bush (No.49) in Jamaica, from Lisa and Christopher Binns. Each offers a distinctive culinary experience to their respective islands: Buzo showcasing refined Italian flavors, and Stush offering a bold take on farm-to-table dining.

The list also celebrates under-the radar destinations, proving that world-class cuisine thrives well beyond traditional hotspots. Restaurants in cities such as Denver, Charleston, Nashville, Portland, Richmond and Vancouver all earned a place in North America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025.

William Drew, director of content for North America’s 50 Best Restaurants, says: “We are thrilled to unveil the inaugural list of North America’s 50 Best Restaurants, celebrating the extraordinary diversity, creativity and excellence that define the region’s dining scene. From pioneering fine-dining institutions to bold new voices, this list reflects the rich culinary landscape of the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean. We’re proud to honor these exceptional restaurants and the individuals who bring them to life. We also want to send our warmest congratulations to the incredible team at Atomix, who have made history as the very first to hold the No.1 position on North America’s 50 Best Restaurants ranking.”

Esteemed Montreal chef Normand Laprise has been awarded the Icon Award 2025, sponsored by Lavazza, in recognition of his impact on gastronomy. As the visionary behind Montreal’s Toqué!, Laprise has long championed local and seasonal ingredients, earning international acclaim for his innovative cuisine.

Executive pastry chef and partner at Moon Rabbit (No.17), in Washington DC, Susan Bae has been named North America’s Best Pastry Chef 2025, sponsored by Valrhona. She is celebrated for her exceptional craft and boundary-pushing approach to luxury patisserie, combining unconventional flavors with artistic precision. Her intricate, thoughtfully composed desserts have set a new standard in modern pastry.

Vanya Filipovic, wine director at Mon Lapin (No.2) in Montreal, has been named North America’s Best Sommelier 2025 for her deep wine knowledge and intuitive pairings. A champion of low-intervention wines, she also runs Les Vins Dame-Jeanne, sourcing natural wines from across Europe for Quebec.

Michael Cimarusti, co-owner and chef of Providence (No.47) in Los Angeles, has been awarded the Estrella Damm Chefs’ Choice Award 2025, the only accolade voted for exclusively by fellow chefs. The honor recognizes his lasting impact on modern gastronomy and his unwavering commitment to sustainability and seafood.

SingleThread (No. 8) in Healdsburg has been awarded the Sustainable Restaurant Award, recognizing its deep and ongoing commitment to environmentally conscious hospitality. Led by Kyle and Katina Connaughton, the restaurant integrates regenerative agriculture, including no-till farming and zero-waste practices, alongside strong community engagement. By prioritizing seasonal, estate-grown ingredients and maintaining a closed-loop connection between its farm, kitchen and guest experience, SingleThread sets a global benchmark for sustainable fine dining.

Chutatip ‘Nok’ Suntaranon, chef-owner of Kalaya (No.7) in Philadelphia, has been awarded the North America’s Best Female Chef Award, recognizing her outstanding culinary talent, leadership and impact on the Northeastern U.S. dining scene. Known for her vibrant Thai cooking, Suntaranon has introduced diners to a deeply personal expression of southern Thai flavors, rooted in family tradition and reimagined through refined technique.

The evening also recognized recipients of special awards announced in the months preceding the awards ceremony, including Asmeret Berhe-Lumax, founder of One Love Community Fridge and winner of the Champions of Change Award; Tanière3 (No.5), honored with the Art of Hospitality Award, sponsored by Lee Kum Kee; and Ladder 4 in Detroit, which received the Resy One To Watch Award.