LATAM to return to Europe as restrictions ease

LATAM has brought forward the return of several direct services from South America to Europe.

The carrier said the decision follows a recent lifting of restrictions on international travel from Brazil.

As a direct result of the progress in administration of Covid-19 vaccinations in Europe, recently re-established direct services to São Paulo (Guarulhos) from Madrid and Paris will expand in frequency.

Increasing from three to four flights per week in October, direct flights to São Paulo (Guarulhos) from Barcelona will follow in November with three services weekly.

In the same month LATAM will also increase frequencies from Lisbon and Frankfurt to six and four direct flights, respectively, and from December the route between Milan and São Paulo (Guarulhos) will resume.

“We have seen a steady growth in the interest of Europeans and Brazilians for international travel, mainly between countries open to those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“That is why we are constantly evaluating the possibility of resuming or expanding our operations from the European markets where we operate,” said Thibaud Morand, LATAM managing director, Europe.