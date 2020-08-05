Dubai to reopen events sector as tourists return

The government of Dubai has said that the city can once again host live events.

These include indoor and outdoor concerts and private events, such as weddings.

However, a rigorous set of social distancing guidelines will be in place to continue the fight against Covid-19.

Indoor events are subject to limited capacity, so that one person has four metres around them.

Seated concerts are required to keep two seats between each group of people or solo persons, even in the VIP areas of the venue.

Venues are required to organise a staggered entry for ticket holders, and post-event, guests should exit row-by-row via marked walkways.

Online tickets are encouraged but if you need to purchase one from the box office, floor markers will ensure social distancing in the queue.

Guests and staff are required to wear masks throughout, and performers are permitted to remove their mask provided that they are at least four metres away from the audience.

There should be strictly no physical interaction with performers and fans.

Some routines will have to be modified to ensure social distancing, or shortened to limit the amount of physical contact.

For standing events, there will be markers on the floor to guide guests where to stand to ensure they maintain the correct distance from others.

Sanitation guidelines outline a strict list of protocol for both the build-up to an event, during, and after the event has taken place.

In terms of food and beverage, pre-packaged food is allowed or buffet provided that social distancing is ensured and no self-serve.

Nightclubs are excluded from the move, with more information expected in the coming weeks.