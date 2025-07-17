Last Call for the Arctic 2025 Season: Secret Atlas Expedition Micro Cruises for Peak August & Sept

The Arctic cruise season is well under way and so far, it’s not disappointed. Guests lucky enough to book one of only 12 spots on an Expedition Micro Cruise with Secret Atlas have already experienced the jaw-dropping hunting skills of local polar bear residents, the sound and song of more than 100 beluga whales and sailing around the narrow ice-packed fjords.

Access to the Arctic is brief, with expedition vessels able to explore when the sea ice has receded enough from June to early September. With only a few months left, July to September are one of the better times to visit when it’s warmer and wildlife is at its most active.

Before the end of the highly anticipated Arctic season, intrepid travellers are in luck with Secret Atlas offering two expeditions travelling during one of the best times to visit. Offering a unique way to explore with a maximum of just 12 guests per vessel in the Arctic, Secret Atlas itineraries prioritise profound encounters with nature, flexible exploration, and a deep respect for the delicate polar environment.

Here are the two Arctic expeditions available with Secret Atlas for the remaining 2025 season:

Svalbard Autumn Photo Tour with Piet van den Bemd from £13,900 per person

Svalbard saves its finest colours for the late season with Autumnal hues and unique lighting conditions, perfect for photography enthusiasts. With the flowing waterfalls from the unique Austfonna ice cap, dramatic glaciers and fjords, guests will get the most from experience polar guide and photographer Piet van den Bemd’s hands-on teaching style. Known for his adventurous spirit, keen eye for detail, and deeply personal approach to his work and guests. The 11-day expedition onboard Vikingfjord travels from 25th August – 4th September 2025.

Price includes expert guide team and photographer, lectures and tutorials, full-board (breakfast, lunch and dinner + alcoholic drinks with evening meal), bedding and towels, highly experienced captain and cook, rubber boots for shore landings, transfers from hotel to vessel for embarkation and vessel to airport/hotel after disembarkation.

Price is per person and based on double occupancy in a twin or double cabin. To book, visit https://www.secretatlas.com/expeditions/svalbard-autumn-photo-tour-piet-van-den-bemd.

Northeast Greenland National Park Micro Cruise from £15,900 per person

Departing from 27th August – 9th September 2025, this 14-day Fly and Cruise is the ultimate expedition to East Greenland. Taking in two natural wonders, Scoresbysund fjord system and the wild Northeast Greenland National Park, guests will be taken through the Arctic landscape of towering icebergs, ancient glaciers and local communities. Led by some of the best Expedition leaders and guides in their fields, guests can look forward to exploring the Arctic in style and comfort onboard the ship MV Freya boasting spacious cabins, home comforts and multiple viewing decks.

Price includes exclusive charter flight from Keflavik Airport (KEF) to Constable Point in Scoresbysund (CNP), overnight hotel accommodation and dinner on return to Iceland, bespoke Meet and Greet Service at Keflavik plus additional luggage on the charter flight.

Price is per person and based on double occupancy in a twin or double cabin. To book, visit https://www.secretatlas.com/expeditions/northeast-greenland-national-park-micro-cruise.

Michele D’Agostino, Co-Founder of Secret Atlas. “Our Expedition Micro Cruises are designed for explorers looking for a deeper connection with the Arctic. We believe that exploration should allow guests the chance to send more time in each destination, and venture where few have set foot. Our purpose-built ice-breaker ships can access remote areas the larger vessels can’t and as the 2025 season draws to a close, now’s the time to experience the Arctic at it’s very best.”

Discover more about Secret Atlas at www.secretatlas.com.