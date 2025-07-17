Eden Villas Unveils Two New Opulent Retreats on Sri Lanka’s South Coast

Eden Villas continues to build on its reputation as the leading luxury villa expert in Sri Lanka by introducing two breathtaking properties to its portfolio. Monara and Nil Ralla, each distinctly different yet equally exceptional, promise unrivalled luxury and personalised hospitality against the Indian Ocean backdrop.

Monara: Elevated Beachside Luxury

Cradled in the emerald foliage of Sri Lanka’s south coast, Monara is a spirited seven-bedroom villa where thoughtful tropical design meets effortless elegance. Perched among gently swaying palms, every bedroom, balcony, the refined dining salon and the palm-fringed pool terrace reveal sweeping Indian Ocean panoramas. In just three minutes on foot, guests will find themselves on a secluded, crescent-shaped bay of soft white sand.

Inside, Monara radiates island joy - spaces are bright, open and inviting, awash in cool aqua, marine blue and leafy green. Natural timber accents and polished terrazzo floors play against curated local artworks, while the open-air pavilion - with its hand-hewn timber table and woven rattan chairs - frames sea and garden beyond. Guests can dine at both internal and veranda tables, whether savouring sunlit breakfasts or candlelit dinners under the stars.

Sleeping up to fourteen guests, Monara features six king suites and a charming twin suite, each opening onto a private terrace. One king bedroom interconnects with the twin via a shared bathroom, creating a discreet family wing draped in soothing neutrals, bespoke furnishings and pale timber shutters that slide open to endless sky, ocean and palm vistas.

Outside, the pool is embraced by verdant greenery and dotted with turquoise-parasol-shaded loungers - ideal for lazy afternoons with a good book or a refreshing cocktail.

Whether surfing Hiriketiya’s waves and exploring its cafés, wandering through Galle Fort, embarking on whale-watching excursions or visiting nearby safari parks, Monara provides the perfect base for both spirited adventure and serene relaxation.

Eden Villas (www.edenvillas.com) offers Monara from US $1,500 (£1,108) per night - Eden Villas - Monara

Nil Ralla: Modernist Beachfront Elegance

Nil Ralla occupies a direct beachfront location on a secluded stretch of golden sand in Talpe, where the Indian Ocean laps against a natural reef just steps from the villa terrace. Conceived in a refined tropical-modernist style, its minimalist geometry, warm timber accents and expansive glass surfaces frame the coastal landscape as an integral element of the design. Situated just minutes from UNESCO-listed Galle Fort, close to the area’s surf breaks, cafés and shops.

Five ensuite bedrooms accommodate up to eleven guests across two king suites, two queen suites and a triple family suite. The two queen suites on the upper level open onto private balconies with unbroken ocean panoramas, while the ground-floor king suites dissolve the boundary between indoors and out with direct access to manicured gardens. The family suite - featuring one king bed and a single - ensures comfortable accommodation for parents travelling with a child. Each room is appointed with walk-in rain showers, individually controlled air conditioning and ceiling fans, creating a consistently cool, restful atmosphere.

At the villa’s centre, a tranquil pool edged by soft lawns gently slopes down to the shoreline. Garden seating and poolside dining areas shaded by native foliage invite guests to linger over leisurely breakfasts or sundowners under the palms. A natural swimmable inlet formed by the reef provides a protected alternative to open - ocean swimming just metres from the deck.

Inside, a serene, air-conditioned living room with sumptuous furnishings offers refuge from the midday heat - its minimalist décor, soft upholstery and curated art pieces the perfect backdrop for quiet conversation or immersion in a good book.

Eden Villas (www.edenvillas.com) offers Nil Ralla from US $900 (£666) per night - Eden Villas - Nil Ralla

Every element of Nil Ralla and Monra’s service is curated for discretion and excellence. An attentive team, including a discreet house manager, stewards, housekeeping staff – ensures every detail is taken care of, while a private chef prepares flexible à la carte menus that highlights regional produce, freshly caught seafood and bespoke culinary requests - tailored to individual tastes.

Both villas can be booked by the room, allowing solo travellers the opportunity to enjoy Eden Villas signature service without booking the entire property.