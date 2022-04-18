Heritage Expeditions celebrates reopening of NZ with three new voyages

Heritage Expeditions is celebrating the reopening of New Zealand’s borders to international visitors from 1 May 2022, with the launch of three brand new voyages taking in the hidden beaches, breath-taking fjords and remote island sanctuaries of this enduringly popular destination.

The New Zealand based expedition cruise operator, which has been specialising in conservation-based trips for the past 35 years, is marking the addition of the new cruises with a US$500 flight credit per person booking any of the three trips.

New Zealand Coastal Odyssey: The Ultimate Expedition Cruise of the New Zealand Coast: The first of the new departures leaves the bright lights of Auckland on 14 November 2022 on an 11-day voyage to discover the highlights of the country’s three main islands, North, South and Stewart.

Before boarding the 140-guest ship, Heritage Adventurer, in Tauranga, a detour will take in the geothermal sights of Rotorua, with its plethora of steam vents, geysers and bubbling mud pools, without which no trip to New Zealand would be complete.

This is a cruise which packs in the contrasts, focal points and hidden gems of the ninth longest coastline in the world. From the avant-garde fashion labels of Dunedin, the adventure playground of Queenstown and the Art Deco capital of Napier, to the stunning scenery of Fiordland including Milford, Doubtful and Dusky Sounds, the iconic wildlife havens of Stewart and Ulva Islands, home to New Zealand icon - the Kiwi bird, and thrilling opportunities to encounter rare Hector’s dolphins, native fur seals and penguins in Akaroa Harbour, the Ultimate Expedition features them all.

What’s more, guests will never be far from New Zealand’s gourmet delights, including award-winning wines from Canterbury, Marlborough, Hawke’s Bay and French-infused Akaroa, along with its cheeses.