Lanserhof at the Arts Club opens in London

Lanserhof at the Arts Club has opened its doors in Mayfair’s Dover Street, London.

The much-anticipated property from leading medical spa, Lanserhof, and iconic London private members’ Club, the Arts Club, will combine detailed medical assessments with pioneering analytics and a state-of-the-art training system to deliver an unparalleled training experience for members and prevent injury in the long term.

MRI body composition and functional diagnostics will be utilised as standard as part of the world’s most comprehensive induction package.

Situated under one roof, across six floors, Lanserhof at the Arts Club will revolutionise the present approach to health and fitness.

The extensive induction package will premiere a number of functional and diagnostic assessments including MRI body composition analysis, a Spine and Movement Lab, and internal health assessments such as a cardiovascular screening.

Measures from these analyses will be incorporated into a bespoke training plan for members and monitored by Lanserhof at the Arts Club’s foremost medical experts to promote incomparable advances in health and fitness, and work together to prevent ill-health in the long term.

In line with Lanserhof’s innovative approach to preventative healthcare, Lanserhof at the Arts Club will incorporate a range of holistic treatments, implemented with medical precision.

Members can benefit from physiotherapy, osteopathy, nutritional therapy, acupuncture and massage therapy delivered by the world’s leading experts.

Advanced rehabilitation treatments such as cryotherapy, shockwave therapy, and vitamin and mineral infusions will promote recovery and maximise results.

Sebastian Kunz, medical director at Lanserhof at the Arts Club, said: “We are thrilled to introduce Lanserhof at the Arts Club to London.

“We aim to revolutionise the approach to training, combining pioneering analytics, state-of-the-art-training systems and holistic preventative treatments, overseen with the upmost medical precision to deliver unrivalled results for our members.

“Through Lanserhof’s acclaimed multidisciplinary approach, we will support members to achieve optimum fitness, reduce injury and demonstrate global improvements to health and wellbeing.”

Annual memberships to join Lanserhof at the Arts Club are available to purchase for members and non-members of the Arts Club.