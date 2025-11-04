AlUla Development Company Awards Contract for Diyar AlMahash Project

AlUla Development Company (UDC), a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, today announced the awarding of the contract for Diyar AlMahash project to Rezaik Abdullah Al Gedrawy Company, which will oversee the final design and construction. This marks a crucial step in UDC’s commitment to developing world-class residential infrastructure that supports the growth of AlUla’s hospitality sector.

Diyar AlMahash is a vital project for the region’s development, designed to provide high-quality, sustainable living spaces for more than 1,000 hotel employees. Comprising of 568 residential units, including rooms, studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, the complex will develop a vibrant and supportive community.

The project will officially commence work in 2025 and is expected to be completed in 2027. It will feature a comprehensive range of amenities and communal spaces, including a communal lounge, minimarket, prayer room, walking track, gym, pools, and desert landscaping designed to integrate seamlessly with the surrounding AlMahash.

The final will reflect the unique ambiance of AlUla, drawing inspiration from its culture, colors, and natural landscape, with a subtle patterned treatment on the façade. The project is also committed to achieving LEED Gold Certification, highlighting its dedication to sustainable and environmentally conscious practices, and will incorporate locally sourced materials where possible.

Fabien Toscano, Chief Executive Officer of AlUla Development Company, commented on the agreement: “We are delighted to partner with Rezaik Abdullah Al Gedrawy Company for Diyar AlMahash project. This initiative is a cornerstone of our strategy to attract and retain top talent, providing them with modern, sustainable, and culturally inspired housing. More than housing, it is a community designed to empower our professionals and enhance their quality of life. The project directly supports the growth of AlUla’s residential assets and aligns with our vision to establish AlUla as a world-class tourist destination while ensuring sustainable development, respect for local culture, and meaningful contribution to Vision 2030.”

Salem Alsudais, CEO of Rezaik Abdullah Al Gedrawy Company, stated: “We are honored to be selected by AlUla Development Company for this important project. Diyar AlMahash will not only provide exceptional living spaces but also contribute significantly to the social and economic development of AlUla. We are committed to delivering a project that meets the highest standards of quality, sustainability, and design, reflecting the unique heritage of this remarkable region.”

Diyar AlMahash is a testament to UDC’s strategic initiative to develop a comprehensive staff accommodation complex which will contribute to the local economy by creating employment opportunities during both construction and operation. It is expected to advance AlUla’s dynamic growth, contributing to the social, cultural, and economic aspects of the wider city masterplan.

