Kuoni Launch New Range of Cruise & Stay Holidays With Non-Cruisers in Mind

Kuoni are redefining the cruise experience by combining the freedom of the seas with its deep land-based expertise with the launch of a new range of Cruise & Stay holidays.

The 25 ‘not-off-the-shelf’ itineraries blend land and sea adventures across all regions of the world with bespoke experiences ashore paired with cruises from 19 of the world’s most iconic seafaring brands including Silversea, Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Lines and Holland America Line.

With four cruise types Ultra-Luxe, Premium, Family Adventures and River Journeys, these cruise and stay holidays span a spectrum of budgets and tastes. This, along with a firm focus on expanded stays, to explore your pre and post destination fully, means the new range will appeal to those new to cruising as well as cruise lovers looking for more than just a holiday at sea.

Julie Brooker, Senior Commercial Partnerships Manager at Kuoni said: “Cruise is the fastest growing travel sector in the UK with today’s ships and onboard experiences more diverse than ever, but for Kuoni that’s just half the story. Our expertise in tailor-making holidays filled with personalised experiences means we can bring together the best of both land and sea in one trip.

“With around 70% of travellers considering a cruise for the first time we wanted to create iconic itineraries that are distinctively different and will appeal to this new to cruise audience. Pairing cutting-edge ships with city breaks, island time or theme park adventures to offer more than just the usual pre or post cruise hotel bolt-on.”

For couples looking to bookend their cruise with beachside chic the 13-night Quieter Caribbean Quays itinerary combines a next-level-luxury Seabourn cruise with stays in stylish Barbados and laid-back Grenada. The 19-night Japan Discovery journey adds in time in neon-lit Tokyo before an action-packed cruise, taking in the best of Japan, aboard Celebrity Millennium, with a stop-over in Dubai on the way home.

The new portfolio continues the premium travel company’s commitment to expanding its family-friendly holidays with all out fun for the whole crew lined up both onboard and ashore. The 16-night South-East Asia Explorer will take adventurous families around the South China Sea and Gulf of Thailand with an option to head on to Bali for some post cruise R&R. Or an epic Coasters and Caribbean adventure will ensure there’s never a dull moment for the entire gang. This trip seamlessly pairs land and sea on an Orlando and Royal Caribbean combo, with adrenaline fuelled theme parks making way for snorkelling in Bahamian crystal waters and exploring Mayan ruins.

Kuoni have also included some great value options, that are particularly kind on the bank balance – top and tailing a 7 night MCS Cruise with Abu Dhabi and Dubai on its Shores of the Arabian Gulf itinerary and Treasures of the Caribbean combining a P&O Cruise with pink skies and palm trees in Barbados. And its expert Make it Epic suggestions will add to the personalised holiday vibe with James Bond-esque rooftop tours in Istanbul, photo ops beneath Niagara Falls or a hot-air balloon ride over the Maasai Mara, making it a truly unique holiday experience from start to finish.

To browse the full range of Kuoni’s Cruise & Stay itineraries visit www.kuoni.co.uk.