Marriott Bonvoy Launches New Outdoor Platform and Collection Brand

Announcement revealed alongside 10-million Marriott Bonvoy Point giveaway in partnership with global adventurer Dylan Efron.

Nothing compares to an adventure in the wild, yet all outdoor travelers know that finding new places to go and preparing for the experience is never easy. Whether it’s destination inspiration, choosing where to stay, or planning what to do, the process can feel overwhelming, and many travelers end up going to the same, familiar locations.

Now, there is a better way. Introducing Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors: a new digital platform from the global hospitality leader that enables travelers to discover and book their next trip based not only where they want to go, but what they love to do. Travelers can now search across 450+ hotels, 50,000 Homes & Villas, and curated Tours & Activities that offer immediate access to some of the most popular outdoor activities – Ski & Snowboard, Hike & Glamp, Bike, Scuba & Snorkel, Surf, Fish, and Paddle. Whether it’s skiing Switzerland’s slopes from W Verbier, paddle boarding in Banff at Moxy, or diving in Belize near Alaia Belize, Autograph Collection, discovering a new outdoor destination has never been easier.

Alongside the platform, Marriott is also unveiling its newest brand, the Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy™. This curated portfolio offers exclusively outdoor-focused, design-forward stays set in remarkable destinations, from cabins tucked into woodlands near National Parks to boutique hotels on cliffs’ edges. Every property in the Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy will combine unparalleled access to nature alongside the essential needs that hotel guests expect such as comfortable beds, hot running water, and dedicated restrooms.

And to encourage travelers to get outside, Marriott Bonvoy has teamed up with TV personality, filmmaker, and passionate outdoorsman Dylan Efron to unveil the Drop Pin Challenge – a real-world treasure hunt across 20 iconic outdoor destinations in the U.S. and Canada with 10 million Marriott Bonvoy points on the line. Transforming its iconic map pin into a physical symbol of exploration, Marriott Bonvoy invites travelers to simply head to MarriottBonvoyOutdoors.com to read the Official Rules and find the location, head outside, and scan the code on each pin to win. The first 50 eligible people to scan each pin can earn 10,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. Leading the charge is Dylan Efron, who embodies the curiosity, energy, and passion at the heart of the Outdoors platform, and kicked off the challenge the with the first pin drop near Big Bear Lake, CA.

“We built Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors to help people, whether that’s cresting a mountain trail, catching the perfect wave, or simply finding quiet under the stars,” said Peggy Roe, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Marriott International. “Travel is at its best when it speaks to who we are and what we love. It’s about reconnecting with yourself and the people you love in the places that inspire you most. With the new Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy, our curated Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and even playful activations like the Drop Pin Challenge with Dylan Efron, we’re not just offering places to stay, we’re opening doors to experiences that inspire, connect, and stay with you forever.”

The two inaugural brands of the Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy are Postcard Cabins and Trailborn Hotels: two pioneers redefining how travelers experience the outdoors. Postcard Cabins offer the perfect escape to disconnect from daily life and reconnect in nature. With over 1,200 design-forward cabins across 29 U.S. locations – each just two hours from major cities – guests enjoy Scandinavian-inspired interiors, private fire pits, and access to trails, lakes, and star-filled skies. Meanwhile, Trailborn Hotels elevates outdoor adventure into boutique hospitality with premium properties in the Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy located in bucket-list destinations, including the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Grand Canyon, and the premier surf town of Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. Each Trailborn stay blends architectural style with a deep sense of place, pairing curated F&B and tailored cultural programming with doorstep access to some of America’s most awe-inspiring landscapes – all complemented by guided excursions and thoughtfully crafted field guides.

Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors is also partnering with Outside Interactive to release a slate of extraordinary Marriott Bonvoy Moments designed to immerse guests in nature, adventure, and storytelling. Initial Moments include a one-of-a-kind adventure in Hawaii where guests hike along the breathtaking Kauai coastline and kayak through Hanalei Bay. Additional Moments include kayaking adventures in the Maldives, snorkeling in Belize, and much more. Be on the lookout for a highly anticipated 1-point drop Moment with Dylan Efron, coming in November, along with ongoing announcements of outdoor-focused Moments throughout 2026.

With Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors, the journey is no longer just about where you go, but what you experience when you’re there. From the launch of the Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy and curated Moments to the thrill of the Drop Pin Challenge with Dylan Efron, Marriott Bonvoy is inviting travelers to see the world as their playground, and to turn every adventure into a story worth telling.