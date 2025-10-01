Award-Winning Reserve ‘Las Torres Patagonia’ Reopens for 2025/26 Season

Las Torres Patagonia, located in the heart of Chile’s renowned Torres del Paine National Park in the middle of the Magallanes Region and Chilean Antarctica, will reopen for the season on 1st October 2025. The award-winning family-owned reserve and estancia invites visitors to experience some of the planet’s most breathtaking untamed landscapes, mountainscapes and mystical forests through world-class trekking circuits, gaucho baqueano culture, volunteer-based programs and variety of accommodation options.

Offering a blend of nature, adventure, comfort and culture for all the family, guests can create their own adventure with customisable All-Inclusive programs*:

Accommodation: Experience the best of all worlds by combining nights at Hotel Las Torres with mountain stays and overnight camping that’s available in the Reserve:

Hotel Las Torres is an estancia experience inspired by traditional Patagonian design and culture. The hotel was completely renovated in 2024/25 and offers 74 rooms sleeping between 2 and 4 people, providing the perfect base for embarking on a hike or visiting the Reserve’s stables, before relaxing in the spa and sipping a sunset cocktail with a mountain backdrop before dinner.

Mountain Cabins offer a back-to-nature experience in the Los Cuernos sector of the Reserve. Sleeping 2-3 people the eight cabins are furnished with fully-made beds and towels, wood-fired heater and can include up to three meals a day. Guests have use of shared bathrooms..

Mountain Stays are a hostel option offering backpacker camaraderie with lodging in shared rooms, hot showers and meals so guests can hike lighter. There are three locations – Central offering proximity to the main Hotel facilities, Cuernos sitting under two epic mountains and close to a waterfall, and Francés offering geodomes by Lake Nordenskjöld. Fully-Equipped Camps provide a once-in-a-lifetime camping experience for up to 2 people in tents elevated 5 feet off the ground, with shared bathrooms and meals also available. In addition to Central, Cuernos and Francés there are two additional Camp locations – Chileno, the ideal base for watching the iconic red sunrise over the Las Torres Mountains, and Serón which at 4-hours hike from Central is at the start of the O Circuit.

World-class hiking for all levels: As the only property inside the National Park with trailhead access, guests can enjoy direct access to some of the most famous trails in Patagonia – the W Circuit and the full O Circuit. Guided multi-day hikes are available lasting between 4 and 8 days with accommodation in the camps and hostels en route. Also available are 15 full or half-day experiences that are exclusive to Las Torres Patagonia guests including a lake cruise to Grey Glacier, an excursion to see Patagonia’s iconic trees at the Native Lenga Forest, a 30-minute hike to the Azul Lagoon, and a 5.9 mile hike to see the Aonikenk rock paintings. As a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve this is also the most protected area for wildlife in Chile.

Baqueanos (Patagonian cowboys): Notable as the only property in the National Park where guests can experience horse riding, the banqueanos are descendants of the horsemen who came to work ranches here more than 100 years ago. Each morning they round up 200 horses who’ve been grazing freely during the night, after which guests can opt for one of several guided rides into the Park or spend a morning learning about their history and culture. This includes how to saddle a horse, nail a shoe and ride, accompanied by traditional music, the ritual of drinking Mate (herbal tea) and savoury treats.

Wellness: Patagonia is a place of transformation and mysticism and while the experience on the trails can be part of a profound personal journey it’s also important to revitalise and restore at the end of the day. Harnessing the powers of essential oils produced by a local company ‘Tired Legs’ is unsurprisingly one of the most requested treatments at the boutique spa, combining lymphatic drainage with relaxation. There is also a sauna to aid muscle recovery.

Traditional Cuisine: An open menu allows guests to sample the flavours of the Reserve’s kitchen garden, which is the region’s largest and southernmost agro-ecological garden, feeding the restaurant and bar with 50 varieties of fruit, vegetables and herbs:

Coirón Restaurant headed up by Chef Joaquín Pitta specialises in unique flavours from the ‘end of the world’, celebrating Chilean Patagonia’s traditional dishes. The restaurant’s picture windows provide a backdrop of views, condors and maybe even a puma.

Pionero Bar offers up a Calafate Sour, a Pisco Sour with a Patagonian twist, alongside award-winning original cocktails by head bartender Federico Gil. Craft beer Pionera and Tierra Paine Gin are produced seasonally on property.

Las Torres Patagonia is a family-owned business that evolved in the 1980s when Antonio Kusanovic Senkovic began to shift the family’s ranching business towards tourism. By 1992 Antonio had completed the construction of a nine-room hotel and restaurant and over the course of the decade added overnight lodging in two mountain hostels to cater for the growing number of backpackers heading to the National Park. Hotel Las Torres was developed by Antonio’s wife, Amor Eliana Marusic, and their children after his passing in 2001, and in 2013 the family decided to relocate all livestock from the Reserve.

This was the first step towards truly regenerative tourism, part of their mission to enable visitors to experience and contribute to the preservation of this resource-rich land and Patagonian culture. This commitment is underpinned by their work as the LTP Conservancy – a non-profit established to support and fund environmental preservation and research through conservation programs, land management and community engagement. They operate active rewilding and voluntourism programs including the rebuilding of the Base Torres trail in partnership with Conservation VIP, species preservation and a bushfire brigade as well as waste optimisation and circularity. The latter is exemplified by the hotel’s zero waste cocktail Andiperla, served in an edible cup. These efforts have been recognised by EOV (Ecological Outcome Verification) Soil Certification and awards including a Gold Award for ‘Best Initiatives for Nature Conservation’ at the Responsible Tourism Awards, and TOP 500 - Travel+Leisure.

Getting There: To access Las Torres Patagonia, travellers can fly from London to Santiago direct with British Airways followed by a domestic flight to either Punta Arenas or Puerto Natales. The hotel offers private transfers and shuttle services from both airports, with scenic drives through the majestic Patagonia steppe.

A two-night all-inclusive package starts from £1,755 (USD $2,380) per person based on two people sharing a double room. This price includes airport transfers, Park fees, accommodation in a Superior Room, all meals, open bar (excluding premium brands), excursions and a trip to Cerro Negro Ranch.

For more information and to book visit www.lastorres.com/en