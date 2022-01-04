Kuhn takes on new Kempinski role in St. Petersburg

Kempinski has appointed Oliver Kuhn as general manager of Kempinski Hotel Moika 22 in the Russian cultural capital of St. Petersburg.

He joins the elegant property from the south-west of China, where he has worked as general manager at Kempinski Hotel Chongqing since 2019.

A German native, Kuhn is a highly experienced and seasoned hotelier who brings with him an in-depth knowledge in resort and business properties as well as pre-opening and opening new hotels.

He entered the luxury hotel industry as a chef de rang at Kempinski Hotel Airport Munich and continued as director of food and beverage at the Oriental Hotel Lagos in Nigeria.

In Kazakhstan, Kuhn worked as assistant general manager at Rixos President Astana.

After a stint as executive assistant manager at Swissôtel Krasnye Holmy Moscow and successfully opening the Swissôtel Sochi Krasnaya Polyana in Russia right on time for the XXII Winter Olympics, he moved to Ulaanbatar in Mongolia as interim general manager of the Terelj Hotel.

He later became general manager of Kempinski Hotel Khan Palace in 2016.