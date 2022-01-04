Aviation Capital Group places new Airbus order

Aviation Capital Group (ACG), a wholly owned by Tokyo Century Corporation, has signed for up to 60 new planes with Airbus.

The deals include a memorandum of understanding for 20 A220s and a firm contract for 40 A320neo family aircraft, of which five are A321XLRs.

“We are delighted to expand our portfolio with additional A220 and A320neo family aircraft.

“These highly advanced aircraft will enhance our strategic objective to offer our airline customers the most modern and fuel-efficient aircraft available,” said Thomas Baker, chief executive of ACG.

The A220 is the only aircraft purpose-built for the 100-150 seat market, while the A320neo family is the most successful commercial aircraft family ever.

With this order, ACG is supporting the recently launched multi-million-dollar ESG fund initiative by Airbus that will contribute towards investment into sustainable aviation development projects.