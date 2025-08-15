Korean Air unveils newly renovated lounges at Incheon Airport

Korean Air has completed the first phase of its lounge renewal project at Incheon International Airport, unveiling a fully redesigned Miler Club and Prestige East (Right) Lounge on August 18. In addition, two new Prestige Garden Lounges have opened at the far ends of the terminal, following the airport’s recent expansion.

Designed to elevate the pre-flight experience, the revamped lounges feature luxurious interiors, expanded facilities and enhanced dining options. Hotel-style lobbies welcome guests into distinct zones for dining, relaxation, meetings, and wellness. A key highlight is the introduction of “Live Stations,” where chefs from the Grand Hyatt Incheon prepare dishes on-site, bringing an interactive dining element to the lounge experience.

■ Live Stations: Gourmet cuisine crafted on-site

The new Miler Club and Prestige East Lounge will feature open kitchens where guests can watch chefs prepare signature dishes. The curated buffet includes Korean and Western selections, a bakery, and a salad bar.

Western offerings include hand-tossed pizzas, freshly baked croissants, and chef-carved beef steak, while Korean specialities range from freshly rolled gimbap made with premium local ingredients to a noodle bar serving tteokguk (rice cake soup) and janchi guksu (banquet noodles). A dedicated bartender crafts cocktails, and in the Miler Club, an in-house barista prepares freshly brewed coffee. Menus will change quarterly to showcase seasonal ingredients.

Beyond dining, the lounges offer diversified spaces to accommodate every need, from relaxation to work. Guests can enjoy a wellness area with massage chairs, a tech zone for device use, and a meeting room with a large conference screen. Spacious shower facilities offer private powder rooms and premium amenities.

■ Design inspired by Korean elegance

The interiors blend sophisticated Korean design with modern luxury. A color palette of gold, charcoal, black, and ivory mirrors the Korean Air’s premium cabin aesthetics, while traditional Korean architectural elements including Hanok-inspired structures are seamlessly integrated with modern materials like metal to create a contemporary and sophisticated ambiance.

Korean Air partnered with a renowned global interior design firm, known for creating interiors for luxury properties including Four Seasons Seoul and multiple five-star hotels across the Asia Pacific region.

Premium wood and marble furnishings create an elegant atmosphere, enhanced by warm ambient lighting. The new layout moves beyond the traditional dining-focused lounge model, with separate areas for full meals and refreshments, giving passengers more flexibility in how they spend their time.

■ Two new lounges with Incheon’s Phase 4 expansion

The new Prestige Garden East Lounge and Prestige Garden West Lounge offer a quieter retreat with modern simplicity. The Prestige Garden East Lounge overlooks a traditional Korean-style outdoor garden, while the Prestige Garden West Lounge provides views of a modern Western Garden. Both offer a refined selection of food and beverages.

■ Full renovations to finish in 2026, enhancing capacity for post-integration

Remaining renovations, scheduled for completion next year, will cover the First-Class Lounge, the Prestige East (Left) Lounge, and Prestige West Lounge. During construction, First Class passengers will temporarily use the Miler Club.

Upon completion, Korean Air’s total lounge space at Incheon will expand from 5,105 to 12,270 square meters, while total capacity will nearly double from 898 to 1,566 seats. The lounge renewal is part of the airline’s broader infrastructure investment ahead of full integration with Asiana Airlines, ensuring sufficient capacity and premium service for the combined passenger base.