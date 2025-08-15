BWH Hotels GB reports seven per cent revenue bump in 2025 half-year results

BWH Hotels GB has reported a seven per cent jump in revenue in the first half of 2025 with leisure groups and MICE bookings two of the key drivers.

From January to June 2025, BWH GB - the UK’s largest group of independent hotels including Best Western and World Hotels - delivered £73.3 million in total bedroom revenue, a seven per cent increase on 2024 and ahead of an ambitious budget.

This growth comes despite cautious spending across leisure and corporate sectors, as many larger groups revise forecasts amid ongoing economic headwinds.

Despite these economic challenges, the brand has delivered robust growth in several key areas, underpinned by strong commercial strategy, award-winning marketing and increased loyalty engagement.

Meetings, events and group bookings are up 19 per cent year-on-year, despite an overall decline in industry enquiries. This is credited to the group’s dedicated Venues Team and launch of Planners Advantage, an extension of BWH’s global BW Rewards programme to M&E organisers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Muir, BWH Hotels commercial director, said: “At the heart of everything we do is a simple principle: helping our hotels thrive.

“That’s why we invest in a dedicated sales team, digital marketing and high-impact campaigns like the Year of the Free Breakfast. When our hotels succeed, we all succeed.”

The Rewards programme also continues to grow, with members spending £30.6 million in BWH hotels in the first half of 2025. This is a 17 per cent increase over 2024 and 11 per cent ahead of budget.

Elsewhere, the group welcomed nine new hotels in the first half of the year, including The Clarence Gardens Hotel in Scarborough, Velvet Hotel in Manchester and The Crooklands in Kendal, with more additions to the BW Signature Collection anticipated soon.

Marketing continues to be a core strength and the new website launch, prioritising visual content and user experience, has boosted conversion.

Tim Rumney, CEO of BWH Hotels GB said: “We’ve made a strong start to 2025 and the second half of the year brings fresh challenges and opportunities. Hotels are still facing real pressure from cautious corporate demand to rising costs and continued economic uncertainty.

“At BWH, we’re not just responding to those challenges, we’re helping our hotels get ahead of them. From optimising digital performance to driving direct bookings and boosting loyalty, everything we do is designed to deliver real returns where it counts.

“Our hotelier-led model means we can act quickly, focus on what matters and reinvest everything penny back into driving bookings, building loyalty and supporting performance – not into shareholder dividends. That’s a big difference in today’s market and one we’re proud to lead on.

“Moving forward, we are continuing our focus on stimulating corporate demand, optimising the performance of our new website, investing in digital channels to better drive conversions on behalf of our hotels and delivering continued value through our sales, marketing and loyalty programmes. Thanks to our incredible hotel partners and hardworking teams, we’re confident about what’s to come.”

Unlike publicly listed hotel chains, BWH Hotels GB operates without external shareholders. The group says its partnership model allows profits to be reinvested directly into brand tools, tech and teams that support long-term hotel performance.

For more information on BWH Hotels visit: www.joinbwhhotels.co.uk