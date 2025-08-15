Incredible demand for Bruges flights – extra departures added

Channel Islanders have once again demonstrated their enthusiasm for a magical festive escape with Blue Islands’ special direct Christmas Markets stay programme to Bruges selling out in under a week. In response to demand, the airline has announced additional services, with new departure dates now added from both Guernsey and Jersey for another three-night getaway.

Blue Islands CEO, Rob Veron said, “Our previous Christmas services have always proved popular, so we’re thrilled to see such strong demand for Bruges. As such we’re pleased to be able to add more opportunities for Islanders to enjoy this enchanting festive favourite, with extra direct flights added from both Guernsey and Jersey for three-night stays.

“As with our summer programmes to Bilbao, Mallorca, Verona and Munich, we’re uniquely placed to provide direct services to exciting ‘ad-hoc’ destinations, complementing our core schedule, and the extensive choice of connections to and from the Channel Islands.”

With extra departures, even more Channel Islanders can enjoy sipping mulled wine beneath the glow of the medieval square, browse cobbled streets lined with festive stalls, and soak up the cosy atmosphere of the Winter Glow festival, complete with floating ice rink. The additional flights will operate from Jersey on Saturday 13 December and from Guernsey on Sunday 14 December for three-night trips, returning Tuesday 16 December and Wednesday 17 December respectively.

Return fares start from £249, including hold luggage and coach transfers into Bruges city centre. Seats on the newly added departures are available now at www.blueislands.com/bruges

