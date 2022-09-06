Korean Air to resume “transit exclusive domestic flights” between Busan and Seoul

Korean Air will resume “transit exclusive domestic flights” between Busan Gimhae International Airport and Seoul Incheon International Airport from September 30 after being suspended for two and half years due to the pandemic.

The airline will use Boeing 737-8s on two daily flights (KE1402, KE1408) that will depart from Busan at 7:00 am and 3:25 pm. The returning flights (KE1401, KE1407) will take off from Seoul Incheon at 9:30 am and 6:45 pm.

The transit exclusive domestic flights are only available for passengers departing from or returning to Busan with international flights to/from Seoul Incheon. These flights differ from other domestic flights as they are operated as international flights.

Passengers of international flights heading to Busan via Seoul Incheon will go through immigration, customs and retrieve their checked baggage at Busan. When taking an international flight from Busan via Seoul Incheon, all boarding procedures such as immigration and baggage checks are completed at Busan.

Korean Air expects the resumption of the transit exclusive domestic flights to improve passenger convenience for passengers flying international flights to/from Busan and Gyeongnam Province. The airline will continue to improve customer convenience by facilitating the use of international flights through Incheon International Airport.