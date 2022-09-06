Ryanair Opens Customer Panel To New Members

Ryanair, Europe’s no.1 airline for low fares, choice, reliability, and customer service, today opened applications to join its Customer Panel and help improve Ryanair’s customer experience.

Following two hugely successful Customer Panel events this year, Ryanair is now looking to expand its Customer Panel to gather more feedback, recommendations and insights from its valued customers. The lucky 8 Ryanair customers selected for the panel will be given exclusive insights into Europe’s no.1 airline’s operations, meet key member of senior management, and will play an instrumental role in shaping Ryanair’s 2023 customer improvements programme.

If you would like to join Ryanair’s Customer Panel, make sure to head over to Ryanair.com before midnight 12th September to apply.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing & Digital, Dara Brady, said:

“We are delighted to be welcoming 8 new members to our Customer Panel this autumn, reinforcing Ryanair’s commitment to delivering industry-leading low fares, choice, reliability and customer service.

Our Customer Panel has been instrumental in helping us drive improvements for our customer experience over the past year and we look forward to working with our new panellists to shape our 2023 Customer Improvements Programme as Ryanair continues to grow throughout Europe to carry 225m passenger p.a. by 2026.”

