Korean Air to launch inflight Wi-Fi Service on international flights

Korean Air will offer inflight Wi-Fi services from June 1, starting with international routes operated by the airline’s Boeing 737-8.

The service will first be made available on short-haul routes including Gimpo-Osaka, Incheon-Fukuoka and Incheon-Osaka routes, which are currently served by the 737-8 fleet, and will expand to all international routes.

The airline will classify its Wi-Fi service into “Internet” and “Messaging” categories, and pricing is further structured by flight distance and service usage time so that customers are able to choose a product that suits their needs.

The inflight Wi-Fi service may be purchased through a website accessible on board the aircraft after boarding, except for during takeoff and landing.

To celebrate the launch, Korean Air will provide free messaging service to all passengers from June to August.

To enhance service quality, Korean Air will also operate a dedicated customer center for Wi-Fi related inquiries.

