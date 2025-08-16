Korean Air and SBB launch Rail & Fly for seamless travel across Switzerland

Korean Air is enhancing its services for travelers in Switzerland with the launch of a new Rail & Fly program in partnership with Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), starting in August 2025.

This new service allows Korean Air passengers to travel comfortably and affordably by train between Zurich Airport and major Swiss cities, including Geneva, Basel, Bern, Lausanne, Interlaken, and St. Gallen.

Combined flight and train tickets can be conveniently booked through the Korean Air website or via travel agencies. Passengers can use the train service on the day of their arrival in Zurich or the following day, as well as on the day of departure from Zurich or the day before. Train tickets can be issued up to 72 hours before the flight departure via the SBB check-in page. A CHF 5 fee applies for individual seat reservations.

By integrating air and rail travel, Korean Air and SBB offer passengers a seamless, flexible and eco-friendly way to journey between Korea and Switzerland.

This service marks another step in Korean Air’s continued investment in the Swiss market. The airline recently reopened its Zurich office and now operates three weekly non-stop flights from Zurich to Seoul on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.