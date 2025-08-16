THE CARLTON MILAN WILL OPEN IN NOVEMBER 2025

Opening on 6th of November 2025, The Carlton Milan is now accepting reservations via telephone and email, with online bookings available from 2nd September. As Rocco Forte Hotel’s sixteenth property and second in Milan, the launch underscores the brand’s ongoing growth in Italy and reflects a new vision of luxury in the city’s iconic fashion district.



Rocco Forte Hotels’ newest destination invites guests to discover the soulful heart of Milan.

Opening on 6th of November 2025, The Carlton Milan is now accepting reservations via telephone and email, with online bookings available from 2nd September. As Rocco Forte Hotel’s sixteenth property and second in Milan, the launch underscores the brand’s ongoing growth in Italy and reflects a new vision of luxury in the city’s iconic fashion district.

The Carlton is set within the heart of Milan with distinguished entrances on Via Senato 5 and Via della Spiga 8. With its blend of heritage, attention to detail, and intuitive luxury, the hotel offers a modern homage to the legendary Carlton name.

The Carlton invites guests to engage with Milan through an immersive lens of art, design, cuisine and wellness. Interiors are curated by renowned designers Philip Vergeylen and Paolo Moschino in collaboration with Lady Olga Polizzi. Each of the 71 rooms and suites is designed to feel like a private residence.

The accommodation offering is complemented by an extensive dining experience overseen by Chef Fulvio Pierangelini, with a restaurant, cocktail bar and inner garden offering moments of stillness amid the energy of Milan.

Irene Forte Spa brings nature-led rituals and longevity philosophy to the urban environment, featuring treatment rooms, wet areas, a relaxation lounge, a fitness centre and dedicated hair and beauty salon.

Guests will also discover a new side of Milan through bespoke experiences that celebrate the city’s evolution from fashion capital to cultural epicentre.

For more information on booking, please visit the website here.

https://www.roccofortehotels.com/hotels-and-resorts/the-carlton-milan/

