easyJet launches flights for the first time to Istanbul

easyJet has announced a new route to Istanbul in Turkey from Manchester which will take off this summer. This will be the first time the airline will operate to the Istanbul Airport in Turkey’s largest city, which becomes the 156th destination on easyJet’s extensive short-haul network spanning Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

Seats are on sale now at easyJet.com and via the mobile app, with fares from £51.99.*

Departing for the first time on 9th June, flights will operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays, providing a direct connection for customers from the North-West to this unique and iconic city, in addition to existing popular services from Manchester to Antalya and Dalaman.

Istanbul joins other destinations Bodrum, Antalya, Dalaman and Izmir on easyJet’s Turkey network and promises to offer customers something uniquely different. Straddling two continents, and famously known as the city where East meets West, easyJet’s newest destination boasts a rich history and will offer customers a variety experiences; from the old city which reflects cultural influences of many historic empires, to world-famous landmarks like the Blue Mosque, while bargain hunters can stroll the iconic Grand Bazaar.

What’s more, the new route means that brand new package holidays have gone on sale with Europe’s fastest growing tour operator, easyJet holidays. Holidaymakers can make the most of city break packages starting at just £437 per person, including hotel, flights and 23kg luggage. The holiday provider has 13 hotels to choose from, including the 5* CVK Park Bosphorus Hotel Istanbul in the New City, the 5* Eresin hotels Topkapi in the Old City, and the 5* Wanda Vista Istanbul in Marmara.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said:

“We are delighted to be adding the brand new destination of Istanbul to easyJet’s network. The new route from our Manchester base to this iconic city further expands the choice we can offer our customers from the North-West for both flights and package holidays, and promises to offer travellers a vibrant and culturally rich destination to explore, as well as providing greater connectivity to the city to support inbound tourism and business travel alike.

“While this region has thankfully not been affected by the recent tragic earthquakes, we continue to collect donations onboard our flights for UNICEF’s emergency appeal. We would like to thank all of our customers who have already donated for their kindness and generosity in raising over £400,000, which will help UNICEF and their volunteers to continue providing a vital lifeline in the region for the children and families who have been affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.”

Chris Woodroofe, Managing Director at Manchester Airport, added:

“This new service is great news for travellers. easyJet has already announced that it will be basing an additional aircraft here at Manchester this summer, and the expansion of its route network demonstrates the strength of demand for leisure travel in our region, in spite of cost-of-living pressures.”

Arzu Kahraman Yilmaz, Counsellor of The Turkish Culture and Information Office, said:

“Istanbul has long been a popular destination with British visitors, and we very much welcome easyJet’s new route from Manchester. We are confident it will prove popular with those seeking to immerse themselves in culture in this vibrant city”

Onboard donations to UNICEF’s emergency appeal can currently be made in any currency onboard easyJet flights and will go directly towards supporting UNICEF’s round-the-clock emergency response in the region. In Syria, UNICEF is mobilising supplies and services to support the urgent needs of children and families. In Türkiye, UNICEF has mobilised critical emergency supplies and ensured evacuation to safe spaces for children in affected areas.

easyJet serves 21 UK airports, offering 482 routes to 125 destinations from the UK across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. To discover more about easyJet’s UK network and to book, visit easyJet.com