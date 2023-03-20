Warm up during the holidays with expanded Delta service to the Caribbean, Latin America and Mexico

U.S. customers seeking a warm getaway during the holidays are in luck: Delta is adding seasonal routes from its Atlanta, New York-JFK, Detroit and Minneapolis hubs to several tropical destinations.

With over 20% more seats vs. the 2022 holiday season, Delta’s holiday 2023 Latin America schedule will be the largest in its history, with expanded service across Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. This growth comes as Delta works toward full restoration of its network after operating at 85% overall capacity in 2022, with a key focus on its U.S. hubs.

New Yorkers can take advantage of more flights bound for the top three Latin American markets from JFK: San Juan (SJU), Santo Domingo (SDQ), and Santiago (STI)*. With these added routes, Delta will operate over 30 peak-day flights to 19 Latin America destinations from JFK.

Additionally, Delta will reinforce its position as the No. 1 carrier to Latin America from Atlanta and Detroit with added daily frequencies to the following popular destinations.

All flights will be available for sale on March 18 and operate seasonally from Dec. 16 through Jan. 7.

ADDED NONSTOP SERVICE TO COZUMEL

Customers can also travel nonstop to Cozumel, Mexico, with recently added daily nonstop service from Atlanta and three-times-weekly seasonal service from Minneapolis. Atlanta service restarts on Nov. 5 and Minneapolis returns on Dec. 16, with both flights operating on an A320 aircraft.

AN ELEVATED IN-FLIGHT EXPERIENCE

Customers can look forward to fast, free Wi-Fi, along with personal seat-back entertainment screens featuring a wealth of premium content, including curated playlists and podcasts in partnership with Spotify, plus a selection of seasonally-inspired beverages like Tip Top’s espresso martinis.

Additionally, starting April 1, kid-friendly meals will return, featuring tasty, well-balanced options for Delta’s youngest travelers, available in First Class on flights over 900 miles and on all cabins on long-haul international flights. Customers will be able to select these meals on flights via special meals at least 24 hours in advance.

HOLIDAY TRAVEL MADE EASIER WITH DELTA VACATIONS

Customers who are ready to book their winter vacation can do so through Delta Vacations, the airline’s official vacation provider. With all-inclusive vacation packages designed especially for SkyMiles® Members, Delta Vacations partners with the most treasured and recognizable beachfront properties and offers hotel options for every budget.