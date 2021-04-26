Cunard launches agent incentive ahead of summer return

Cunard is launching its biggest ever agent incentive to celebrate its return to the sea this summer with a series of Summer at Sea luxury UK voyages.

For the first time ever triple Shine points will be available, on bookings made before May 4th.

The luxury brand will start sailing again from July 19th with a series of British staycations and Sun Voyages, sailing to wherever the sun shines brightest.

Between July and October ten British Isles Voyages and three Sun Voyages, between three and twelve nights, are available, all round-trip from Southampton.

The winter 2022/2023 programme is also now on sale with highlights including two Centenary World Voyages, on board Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria, inspired by Cunard’s first-ever continuous circumnavigation of the globe by a passenger liner 100 years ago.

Cunard sales director, Gary Anslow, said: “Cunard’s ground-breaking triple points incentive recognises agents for all their recent work, particularly the collaboration which achieved our busiest booking day for a decade; the first on sale day for our Summer at Sea UK voyages.

“We’d like to reaffirm our thanks to our agent community for all their tremendous work in recent months, including collectively breaking booking records, and are looking forward to continued collaboration in this key period ahead of restarting sailing.”

Shine points can be redeemed by agents for full or part payment of a Cunard voyage or a host of other rewards.