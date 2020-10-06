Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok takes brand into south-east Asia

IHG Hotels & Resorts has taken Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants into the heart of Thailand with the opening of Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok.

Located in the Langsuan area of the capital, the hotel offers convenient access to prime districts such as Sukhumvit, Silom, Siam and Chidlom, as well as serene views of the tranquil Lumphini Park.

The hotel takes its name after Maa-lai, the traditional Thai floral garland symbolic of welcome, good health and respect to honour guests, families and loved ones.

This art form has inspired many contemporary interpretations and resonates perfectly with Kimpton in Bangkok, where age-old traditions take on a modern edge.

The hotel’s design narrative was brought to life by P49 Deesign and fuses storied Thai history with the urban intensity of the city, by mirroring the relentless tempo of life in the old capital through hand woven Thai textiles and echoing the edgy eclecticism of modern Bangkok.

All 362 of the rooms and suites - including 131 serviced residences - are the epitome of design-led luxury, each thoughtfully designed with bespoke amenities and inspiring décor, promising an immersive experience for all who stay.

“Bringing Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok to life has been a true labour of love for many.

“With our doors now open, we are excited to introduce an approachable luxury experience fuelled by my team championing heartfelt, human connections.

“Whether it is modern rooms with bespoke amenities, immersive dining destinations or curated events, or simply our heartfelt service and dedication, we have everything we need to deliver the first Kimpton hotel in south-east Asia,” said Patrick Both, general manager, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok.