Hotel Indigo Jabal Al Akhdar to debut in Oman in 2022

IHG Hotel & Resort has signed a management agreement with Redhat Al Jabal to debut its global upscale boutique brand, Hotel Indigo, in Oman.

A new built property, Hotel Indigo Jabal Al Akhdar will feature 176 design-led rooms and will open its doors to guests in early 2022.

Offering authentic local experiences combined with a modern design, the hotel will be located in Nizwa, in Ad Dakhliyah Governorate, and will be in proximity to the most scenic mountains in the country encompassing Jabal Akhdar.

Situated at 2,000 meters above sea level, the hotel will offer 360-degree uninterrupted views of the mountains in a calm environment.

With access to a wide range of leisure and cultural activities such as mountain biking, hiking, cave exploring, and visits to the Fort and Souq of Nizwa, the location is an excellent destination for leisure tourism, including wellness retreats and sightseeing.

Commenting on the signing, Pascal Gauvin, managing director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG, said: “We are pleased to announce the signing of our first Hotel Indigo in Oman in partnership with an esteemed company such as Redhat Al Jabal.

“Hotel Indigo is a unique brand that allows every individual property to draw inspiration from the local surroundings and offer an immersive and authentic experience to guests.

“Combined with an excellent location, I am confident Hotel Indigo Jabal Al Akhdar will be a destination on its own and will be a popular choice amongst international, regional and domestic visitors alike.

“This month, we are also opening doors to Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown – the first Hotel Indigo in GCC.

“The brand is a great fit for the region - it caters to new guest segments that are visiting the Middle East and are looking for a more individualistic experience and want to feel immersed in the destination they are visiting.”

Hotel Indigo Jabal Al Akhdar is situated 80 kilometres from the city and is a two-hour drive from Muscat International Airport and a six-hour drive from Dubai.

Offering a wide range of dining options, including local flavours and specialties, the hotel will feature three food and beverage outlets.

The hotel will also feature outdoor and indoor pools, 2,200 sqm spa for guests to relax and rejuvenate and 2 meeting rooms.

Established in 2004, Hotel Indigo now has a presence in more than 20 countries with over 120 hotels, and over 100 hotels in the pipeline.