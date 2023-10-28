British Airways Completes Lounge Refresh at Heathrow Terminal 5, Enhancing Passenger Experience

British Airways has completed the final phase of its lounge refresh, located at London Heathrow Terminal 5’s B gates, with a range of improvements for customers to enjoy ahead of their flight.

The airline has introduced new features in its T5B lounge for its premium customers*, including a live food preparation area with brand-new seasonal menu options. Customers can watch their meals being garnished with fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Customers who wish to help themselves to food can select from a range of hot and cold dishes that are available in the airline’s redesigned deli area. The new deli station offers more choice than ever before, including a range of breakfast treats, sandwiches and light bites.

Elsewhere in the lounge, the airline introduced new bespoke furniture, flooring and soft furnishings, to bring an elevated look and feel to the lounge. The airline has also introduced a quiet zone for those who wish to relax pre-flight.

The completion of the airline’s lounge refresh follows the unveiling of British Airways’ exclusive Whispering Angel bar earlier in the summer. The airline’s customers travelling through its lounge can enjoy a chilled glass of the famous rose ahead of their trip.

British Airways also recently refreshed its First and Club (business class) lounges at London Heathrow Terminal 3. The Club lounge now features a new bar with new furniture and in the airline’s First lounge customers will find an exclusive Concorde Bar and dining area.

The airline has also installed a brand-new bar in its First lounge at London Heathrow Terminal 5. Customers will be able to order a range of premium drinks from bubbles to mocktails, all selected by the airline’s Master of Wine.

British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer, Calum Laming, said: “We know that the airport experience is an important part of the journey for our customers, especially our premium customers, and we’re always listening to their feedback.

“We want to ensure we offer something for everyone using our lounges, whether that’s providing an area for those who wish to relax, catch up on work or somewhere for our customers to enjoy our British Original-inspired dishes. We hope these changes go a long way in making a difference to our customers’ experience before their flight.”

On board, British Airways has introduced brand-new snack boxes to all its long-haul flights for customers travelling in World Traveller (economy) and World Traveller Plus (premium economy). This includes a selection of sweet and savoury treats for customers to choose from, such as chocolates, biscuits and popcorn. The tuck box will be passed through the cabin by the airline’s cabin crew colleagues and offered to customers as a mid-flight snack, offering more choice on board.

The airline recently announced improvements across its other lounges, with new furniture added to its Concorde Room and Arrivals lounge at London Heathrow Terminal 5. Day beds will also be coming to its Concorde Room later this year. Elsewhere, British Airways is implementing new touches to its Edinburgh lounge in the coming months, as well as a brand-new bar and an enhanced menu offering in its Seattle lounge next year.

Most recently, the airline announced that it has created the ultimate martini in its Concorde Room, in partnership with mixologist Mr Lyan and designed by engineering experts, Bremont and CALLUM.



*Customers travelling in First and business class (Club World and Club Europe), as well as Silver or Gold Executive Club members can use the airline’s Club lounges. Sapphire or Emerald members of oneworld partner frequent flyer programmes are also eligible.