Kerzner International Assumes Management of The Meydan Hotel Dubai

Kerzner International Holdings Limited (“Kerzner”), has assumed management of The Meydan Hotel, Dubai’s iconic trackside hotel, owned by Dubai Holding. The Meydan Hotel, following room and public area enhancements, is now accepting reservations for early 2026.

“Aligned with the city’s Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to develop new neighbourhoods, Kerzner is pleased to take over the legendary The Meydan Hotel, a landmark in Dubai’s racing scene set within the green district of Meydan.” commented Philippe Zuber, Chief Executive Officer, Kerzner International. “Our growth is fueled by a deep commitment to bringing to life every destination, not just with new developments, but with our ability to infuse our innovative spirit into iconic properties. The Meydan Hotel has a legacy of its own, and our mission is to honour that and bring a new level of service and a dynamic atmosphere that truly captures the energy of Meydan.”

Michael Heyes, Chief Financial Officer, Dubai Holding Hospitality, added: “The Meydan Hotel is an important property within Dubai’s hospitality landscape - an icon of our city’s racing heritage and a gateway to a growing residential and lifestyle district. Following the enhancements made to the rooms and public areas, we are preparing the property for its next phase of growth. Appointing Kerzner to manage the hotel reflects our focus on performance and world-class guest experiences, and supports the continued evolution of the Meydan district in line with Dubai’s long-term vision,”

The world’s only hotel built into the grandstand of an international horse racetrack, The Meydan Hotel is a destination always in motion. The sweeping curves of the grandstand immerse guests in spectacle, transforming the contemporary rooms and suites into the most exclusive front-row to one of the world’s richest horse races. The hotel boasts of some of the largest rooms and suites with balconies within the city. Ideal for leisure and business travelers, the hotel is primely positioned with just a 15-20-minute drive to Dubai’s vibrant landmarks and business hubs.

The hotel’s renewed aesthetic will be a social anchor in the thriving residential community in the Meydan green belt, and home of world-class horse-racing, sporting pursuites including a 9-hole golf course, padel and tennis courts, and a dynamic nightlife scene. Staged to foster social connections, the updated culinary experience brings diverse flavours including Farriers, an all-day upscale Mediterranean restaurant, along with the Saddle Bar and Tea Lounge at the Millenium Lobby. The Meydan Hotel will provide the perfect setting for events and celebrations, for concerts and grand gala dinners, for corporate meetings and incentive retreats with indoor and outdoor event spaces that can host up to 50,000 guests. The hotel also provides extensive complimentary on-site parking spaces.

Kerzner has been a foundational part of Dubai’s success story for decades. With a blueprint of properties that have helped define the city’s skyline, including the world-renowned Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis The Royal; One&Only Royal Mirage and One&Only The Palm; and the iconic desert resort Bab Al Shams of the Rare Finds portfolio. With the recent additions of One&Only One Za’abeel and the innovative SIRO hotel, both located within the architectural marvel One Za’abeel, the company is proud to continue its legacy. Kerzner is now thrilled to welcome The Meydan Hotel into its Rare Finds portfolio.

Leading the team at The Meydan Hotel is Ziad Sleiman, who joined the hotel in 2024, and will be heralding a new era of The Meydan Hotel. For reservations or more information, please visit TheMeydanHotel.com