Mleiha National Park: Sharjah’s Premier Eco-Tourism Gem in the Heart of the UAE

As the leading eco-tourism destination in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mleiha National Park (MNP) exemplifies a remarkable conservation success story. It offers visitors—both local and international—the unparalleled opportunity to immerse themselves in the awe-inspiring desert landscape and forge a deeper connection with nature.

Established by Emiri Decree under the leadership of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and developed and operated by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), this 34.2-square-kilometre protected area offers an unmatched destination in one of the Arabian Peninsula’s most ecologically diverse settings. MNP is part of the Core Zone of the Faya Palaeolandscape project, recently inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, further confirming its global cultural value.

Beyond evidence of ancient human migration, Mleiha’s archaeological record is distinguished by a diverse collection of Paleolithic tools, the rare 4,500-year-old Umm an-Nar tomb, and more than 1,500 unique artifacts that map humanity’s passage through the desert. The recent UNESCO recognition of the Faya Paleolandscape project spotlights Mleiha’s global archaeological and natural value.

Few places in the world can claim more than 210,000 years of continuous human history. Even fewer can combine that legacy with stunning desert landscapes, opportunities for exploration, and rare wildlife. That is why Mleiha stands out for its conservation efforts, which protect over 11 mammal species, including Sand Gazelles and Arabian Red Foxes, and more than 10 reptile species, such as the Sandfish Skink and the Arabian Horned Viper.

The rolling dunes and limestone escarpments of Mleiha are home to 20 bird species, including Purple Sunbird, Common Kestrel, Bonelli’s Eagle, Pharoah Eagle Owl and more than 39 species of arachnids and insects, such as Arabian Fat-Tailed Scorpion, Blue Pansy Butterfly, and Carpenter Bee, all vital to the park’s ecosystem.

In addition to its vast wildlife, fossils dating back 93-65 million years offer yet another layer to Mleiha’s rich history, featuring preserved corals, marine fossils, and limestone rock formations.

Designed to balance preservation with exploration, Mleiha translates this biodiversity into a broad spectrum of activities that educate and inspire while protecting the land. Mleiha offers desert trails for hiking on foot, and guided archaeology tours and fossil hunts. Visitors who enjoy thrill-seeking adventures more can enjoy dune bashing and paragliding at UAE’s first licensed desert paragliding center.