K9 Resorts to Make Michigan Debut with Local Husband-Wife Duo; Continues National Expansion

Marking another milestone, K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel is continuing its rapid growth with the addition of its first franchise agreement in Michigan. The award-winning pet boarding and daycare brand has partnered with a local husband-and-wife team as it brings an additional location to the Midwest.

Married for nearly 20 years, Mark and Megan Ivaska have made pets a central part of their family life as longtime dog owners and fosterers. With backgrounds in business ownership and healthcare, the pair brings a unique blend of operational experience, team management, and compassionate care to this new venture.

“We want to run a business that reflects our values of leading with intention and heart,” said Mark. “We knew K9 Resorts would be the perfect fit because it sets the bar for hospitality. We’re excited to bring an elevated level of care to our community, which is what we want for our clients and their dogs.”

The Ivaskas are looking forward to tackling business ownership together. After moving to Grand Rapids with their three sons in 2017, the duo recognized a need for dog boarding in the area. After selling the company they previously owned, the Ivaskas signed their agreement with K9 Resorts in October 2023 and their location is slated to open this summer at 3345 28th St. SE in Kentwood, Michigan.

Mark is proud to be a first-generation business owner, having built a successful staffing company during the COVID-19 pandemic. Megan holds a doctorate degree in physical therapy and has certifications in pet behavior, safety, and CPR, making it a natural transition from caring for people to caring for pets.

The family is thrilled to be close to home, fulfilled by investing in and serving their community. Mark’s strong entrepreneurial spirit has also inspired their sons, ages 9 to 14, who each have a small business of their own – from doing landscaping work in the neighborhood to selling 3D printed items.

“Our brand is dedicated to providing best-in-class care through unmatched customer service, sanitation and care for your best friend,” said Jason Parker, Co-Founder and CEO of K9 Resorts. “We’re excited to welcome the Ivaska family as franchise partners with their passion for creating a meaningful, fulfilling experience for their staff and clients.”

With pet ownership continuing to increase and more than 50% of U.S. households owning a dog (64 million), the demand for pet services is greater than ever. K9 Resorts is meeting that demand with the unmatched quality of its services and facilities, and is poised to further dominate the sector and maintain its position as an industry leader.

K9 Resorts is actively seeking single and multi-unit owners to bring luxury pet boarding and daycare to their community. To learn more about the K9 Resorts franchise opportunity, visit www.k9franchise.com. To learn more about K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotels, visit www.k9resorts.com.