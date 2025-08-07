VIP Play, Inc. and Decentral AI Announce Strategic Partnership

VIP Play, Inc., a leader in immersive sports entertainment technology, and Decentral AI, the universal AI orchestration platform, have announced a groundbreaking partnership designed to redefine the future of entertainment through responsible, scalable, compliant, and intelligent AI deployment. Together, they are not just implementing technology - they are defining how the entire sports industry will leverage AI for the next decade.

Entertainment-Optimized AI Innovation with Unlimited Potential. This collaboration is unlocking transformative capabilities:

Data analytics that create more engaging, hyper-personalized experiences

Predictive insights that anticipate needs before they’re expressed

VIP Play: Pioneering the Future of Responsible AI VIP Play isn’t just adopting AI - they’re pioneering the future of agentic AI in sports entertainment. Through our partnership, VIP Play is:

Setting the gold standard for AI governance and player data protection globally

Building AI systems that optimize operations while maintaining strict compliance

Creating a competitive advantage of compliant AI that will compound over the coming years

Establishing a model that other entertainment companies will aspire to follow

“We’re not just deploying AI—we’re defining how the industry will responsibly evolve with AI over the next decade,” said Les Ottolenghi, CEO of VIP Play. “Decentral AI provides the flexibility, compliance, and intelligence that allows us to personalize and elevate player experiences at scale. This partnership gives us a strategic edge while ensuring we lead with integrity. All of our innovation with AI will be designed in a Compliance First approach and technical methodology.”

Expanding Horizons Together. This partnership opens doors to:

Experience Expansion: Focus AI on the entertainment aspects of the fan experience for Sports and Sporting Events.

Innovation Leadership: Joint development of AI capabilities that don’t exist anywhere else in the industry

Industry Transformation: Setting new benchmarks for what’s possible when AI meets entertainment

Strategic Advantage: Creating barriers to entry that protect market position while driving industry-wide innovation

Partnering with VIP Play unlocks AI’s full potential in sports entertainment,” said Marouen Helali, Founder of Decentral AI. “Our platform ensures their models run securely across any infrastructure, while maintaining complete data sovereignty and compliance. Together, we’re building the backbone for an intelligent, ethical, and scalable future in entertainment.”

As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, the partnership between VIP Play and Decentral AI positions both companies at the forefront of innovation. This collaboration goes beyond technology—it’s a shared commitment to shaping the future of entertainment through responsible AI deployment. Together, we’re not only addressing today’s challenges but laying the foundation for immersive, intelligent experiences yet to be imagined, delivering transformative value for operators, players, and the entire ecosystem.