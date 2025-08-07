CELEBRITY CRUISES REVEALS THE FIRST OF ITS 2027-2028 ITINERARIES

From Sydney to Santorini, get ready for a vacation that Nothing Comes Close to with Celebrity Cruises’ 2027-2028 itineraries in Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, Australia, Japan, Canada and New England. Guests can enjoy more than 175 itineraries to experience more than 180 unforgettable destinations spanning culture-rich cities to natural wonders. Edge Series ships continue to bring guests closer to sought-after destinations in Europe, Alaska and Australia, while unique ports and overnight stays offer unforgettable experiences on every sailing. Celebrity’s newest ship, Celebrity Xcel, will return to Europe for a second season, once again bringing guests closer to the Mediterranean both on land and on board at The Bazaar, a one-of-a-kind immersive destination experience.

Highlights of the 2027-2028 season include:

Back-to-back sailings on Celebrity Xcel will take guests through France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Morocco, Greece and Turkey.

More than 60 overnight stays and more than 115 port days of 12 hours or more, offering even more time to discover Europe’s charming cities and coastal towns.

An extended Alaska season for Celebrity Edge.

Overnight stays in four of Japan’s most sought-after cities: Tokyo, Kyoto (Osaka), Kobe and Aomori.

“With unforgettable itineraries that span the globe, guests can discover incredible destinations while enjoying the unrivaled hospitality Celebrity Cruises is known for,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “Our 2027-2028 sailings provide incredible destination experiences to both first-time cruisers and cruising veterans.”

Unmatched experiences in Europe

Discover a new city every day with seven ships, including three Edge Series ships – Celebrity Xcel, Celebrity Ascent and Celebrity Apex – sailing to over 90 iconic European destinations in 25 countries. Throughout the season, more than 60 overnight stays plus more than 115 port days of 12 hours or more offer guests more time to dive deep into the unforgettable flavors, cultures, and architecture of sought-after cities and hidden gems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover the best of the Mediterranean on Celebrity’s newest ships, Celebrity Xcel and Celebrity Ascent. Seven-to-12-night sailings offer days filled with delicious local cuisine, charming towns, and stunning views as guests sail through Spain, Portugal and Morocco; Italy and France; or Greece, Malta and Turkey. Also in the Mediterranean, guests on Celebrity Equinox can explore the captivating cliffs and clear blue waters of Corsica and Sardinia while Celebrity Constellation brings guests to hidden gem destinations such as Brindisi, Italy and Kotor, Montenegro.

Celebrity Apex will return to Southampton for her fourth season, with Arctic Circle and Norwegian Fjords itineraries that immerse guests in the region’s natural wonders, rich history, thriving food scene, and once-in-a-lifetime thrills. The best of Scandinavia can be found on Celebrity Eclipse sailings from Amsterdam to destinations including Scotland, Ireland, Norway, Finland, Sweden and Denmark. In Iceland, Celebrity Silhouette’s seven-night round-trip sailings from Reykjavik take guests on a journey through the island’s unique culture, tumbling waterfalls, vast glaciers, and plunging fjords.

Once again, Celebrity Infinity will offer year-round sailings in Europe, providing guests more time to discover something new. Beat the crowds at the ancient wonders of Greece with shoulder season sailings departing Athens to Santorini, Kavala, Rhodes, Mykonos and Ephesus. Plus, chase the winter sun with off-season sailings from Barcelona to the Canary Islands, Portugal and Morocco.

Unforgettable nature in Alaska and Hawaii

Guests can immerse themselves in the lush landscapes and diverse wildlife of Alaska aboard one of three Celebrity ships sailing in the region for the 2027 season. Guests will feel closer to towering glaciers and lush mountains as Celebrity Edge, the most revolutionary ship in Alaska, returns for a fourth and longer season to offer even more choice for exploring the region. Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Summit also offer guests opportunities to discover unique cultures, snow-covered mountains, icy glaciers, and charming coastal towns with cruises from Seattle, Vancouver, and Seward.

Celebrity guests can deepen their Alaskan experience with a land-based Cruisetour, led by resident guides who are chosen for their deep-rooted connections to local communities. Through the land tours, guests stay in authentic lodges and travel on remote roads and railways. Cruisetours offer guests the chance to experience Alaska’s diverse and beautiful interior, including destinations like Anchorage, folksy Talkeetna, and wild Denali.

For a tropical escape, guests can embark on a breathtaking journey through lush rainforests, vibrant tropical blooms, and pristine beaches with two open-jaw sailings to and from Hawaii on Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Solstice. Relax beneath cascading waterfalls and explore the stunning reefs that await beneath the waves.

Explore Stunning Coastlines and Vibrant Cities in Australia and New Zealand

Celebrity Edge and the recently renewed Celebrity Solstice return to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific, bringing guests to 33 destinations. These iconic ships will bring guests closer to some of the world’s most extraordinary natural beauty with landscapes that range from New Zealand’s emerald-green rainforests and wine regions to Australia’s vibrant Great Barrier Reef and Kangaroo Island, while overnight stays in Adelaide and Cairns give guests more time to explore world-class culinary, arts and culture.

Explore Japan’s extraordinary cities

Celebrity Millennium will home port from the centrally located Narita cruise terminal for a second season, making it even more convenient to explore Tokyo’s city center, bringing guests to the historic and culturally rich cities of Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam and China. Japan circumnavigation sailings create an opportunity to delight in the less frequented northern region of the country to enjoy the hot springs and fresh seafood of Hakodate, or nature hikes in Aomori. On a 12-night sailing from Tokyo, guests will be captivated by the Shinto shrines and extraordinary gardens of Kyoto, the stunning natural beauty of Kochi, and the culinary delights of Kobe. Plus, overnight stays in four of Japan’s most sought-after cities - Tokyo, Kyoto (Osaka), Kobe and Aomori – allow guests to discover the region’s energetic nightlife.

Open-jaw sailings between Seoul, South Korea and Tokyo, Japan will take guests to unforgettable destinations like Jeju Island, Fukuoka, Kyoto and Mount Fuji, while unique sailings during Gion Festival and Nebuta Festival promise exciting, once-in-a-lifetime cultural experiences.

Unbeatable coastal charm in Canada and New England

On Celebrity Silhouette, 11-night sailings from Boston bring guests to the dramatic lighthouses and quaint fishing villages of New England. Guests can explore the culture-packed Quebec City with an overnight stay and the bright autumn colors of the New England coastline.

Departing from Cape Liberty, New Jersey, guests can discover the delightful beaches and vibrant culture of Bermuda on seven-night sailings. With double overnight stays, there is plenty of time to discover the unique island, from scuba diving, golfing, exploring art galleries or simply relaxing on exquisite pink sand beaches.

On Sale Dates

August 5, 2025 – Europe, Japan, Canada and New England, and Spring Transatlantics

September 9, 2025 – Alaska and Hawaii

September 30, 2025 – Australia

Coming Soon – Caribbean, Southeast Asia, Fall Transatlantics, and Galapagos

For more information and to book a sailing with Celebrity Cruises, visit www.celebrity.com, call Celebrity Cruises on 1-800-CELEBRITY or contact a trusted travel advisor.