New Orleans tops Which? long-haul poll

Britons have rated the Louisiana city of New Orleans as the highest-scoring long-haul city in the world to visit, beating popular destinations such as Las Vegas, Dubai and Tokyo, according to a new Which? survey.

The consumer champion asked thousands of holidaymakers to rate recent trips to cities around the world across a range of categories including; quality of the cultural attractions, accommodation, shopping, food, value for money and, crucially, how crowded it was.

While Cape Town has been top for four of the last five years this year it was New Orleans which topped the list of almost 40 destinations with a city score of 90 per cent.

Those surveyed told Which? they loved ‘the Big Easy’ for its laid-back nature, friendly locals, fusion cuisine and the ease of getting around.

Based on the Mississippi River, the city also got a five-star rating for the quality of its attractions – which includes live music and around the clock nightlife, as well as airboat rides in the bayou to spot alligators.

Singapore was the highest-rated destination in Asia with an 87 per cent city score.

The island city-state was one of only three cities to receive five stars for shopping.

It was also rated five stars for ease of getting around and its food and drink offering.

With its mix of Cantonese, Indian and Malay food at bargain food markets, iconic double helix bridge and endless malls, boutiques and high street chains, travellers are also spoilt for choice for places to visit and things to do.

Sydney was also second place in the survey, with its city score of 87 per cent beating rivals Melbourne and Perth.

Coming in joint fifth, Tokyo (85 per cent), Japan’s capital, mixes neon-lit skyscrapers and historic temples.

Former winner, Cape Town, still managed an 84 per cent city score and received the coveted five-star rating for value for money – something only Shanghai, Jaipur and Hanoi could match.

Rory Boland, Which? Travel editor, said: “What the destinations at the top of our survey all have in common is visitors thought they were fantastic value for money – which may not mean cheap, New Orleans certainly isn’t, but that the food, the accommodation and the attractions were well worth the money spent on them.”