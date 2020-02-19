JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort to open in March

JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa is slated to open next month, marking the second property from the brand in Orlando.

Just a 30-minute drive from the Orlando International Airport and ideally located on the doorsteps of Walt Disney World, the resort will provide families a luxury experience with unique family-friendly offerings.

The resort’s warm, inviting social spaces and amenities include a Spa by JW, resort pool with splash pad, specialty restaurants, as well as a rooftop terrace boasting nightly views of theme park firework displays.

Inspired by its natural surroundings, the expansive 516-room JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa has been thoughtfully designed to promote a sense of well-being and relaxation.

Guests will delight in the details of the sophisticated décor with indigenous woods, wicker, reeds and stone features from the inviting lobby to the airy guest rooms and suites.

“We are truly delighted to continue to expand our JW Marriott portfolio in Orlando, Florida,” said Mitzi Gaskins, global brand leader, JW Marriott.

“The new JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa will bring a modern, luxurious and wellness-focused setting to our guests in Orlando, inviting them on an enriching journey of relaxation with experiences crafted with their holistic well-being in mind.

“The resort’s elevated Family by JW programs and specialty family suites will also give families the ability to spend time together and engage in fun, active and creative experiences.”

Families will welcome the close proximity to Walt Disney World and Disney Springs with its 110 luxury stores and entertainment options.