Queen Elizabeth 2 opens bridge to public for first time

The Queen Elizabeth 2 is now offering a heritage tour that will take guests on a journey through the bridge – the command room used by the captain to control the ship during its days of service.

Once reserved for senior crew and VIPs visiting the ship, the bridge, which has been left almost intact since the ship retired from service, is now open for daily tours.

It is the first time the space has been open to the public since the vessel was launched in 1967.

Guests can get up close and personal with the old maritime equipment that safely circumnavigated the QE2 around the world 25 times and through 812 transatlantic crossings.

There will also be a chance to find out what happened when a 40-foot wave engulfed the bow of the ship and discover where the crew would charter the waters before the modern technology of today’s maritime navigation overtook traditional map reading.

More Information

The Queen Elizabeth 2 has been docked in Dubai since 2008.

Today, more than 50 years after her maiden voyage, the ship has been lovingly restored to her former glory.

Permanently docked in Mina Rashid, the floating museum, hotel, dining and events destination offers a choice of restaurants and bars, 224 comfortable rooms and suites and an eclectic selection of meeting and event spaces.

Bridge tours are available daily at 10:00, 12:00 and 16:00, with exclusive events available upon request.